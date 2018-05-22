Instagram: mlle.manuelle

In Photos: Kelowna residents enjoy the long weekend

Get involved by using #YourKelowna

The sun was shining and Kelowna residents were out and about for the May long weekend.

There was plenty to do over the weekend, from May Days, to wine tours, to swimming in Okanagan Lake.

Use the hashtag #YourKelowna on Instagram for a chance to be featured on our website.

Couple of hounds photobombing 🐶🐶🐶

A post shared by Sam Hill (@sammmyhill) on

#beautifulbc #kelowna

A post shared by Rajveer Brar (@goldybrar7) on

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Liberal government introduces measures to update Canada’s family laws
Next story
Kelowna’s Bennett Bridge turns 10-years-0ld

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Bennett Bridge turns 10-years-0ld

Bridge replaced the 50-year-old Okanagan Lake Floating Bridge on May 25, 2008

In Photos: Kelowna residents enjoy the long weekend

Get involved by using #YourKelowna

First-time King of the Hill at Knox Mountain race

Dr. Andre Marziali, an physics engineering professor at UBC, posts fastest time at the Kelowna race

Defence minister in Kelowna to talk to flood relief soldiers

Canadian Army has 300 soldiers on the Okanagan and Grand Folks areas to help with flood relief

Kelowna’s Fat Cat Children’s Festival gearing up for its 28th year

The popular two-day kid-focused festival will take place in Waterfront Park

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

UPDATED: BC Ferries freezes plans to nix fuel rebates pending government funds

Claire Trevena says she is ‘extremely disappointed’ by a plan by BC Ferries to remove fuel rebates

B.C. sues Alberta over bill that could ‘turn oil taps off’

Lawsuit is the latest move in the two provinces’ ongoing feud over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

Liberal government introduces measures to update Canada’s family laws

Justice officials say there have not been substantial updates to federal family laws in 20 years

B.C. mom threatens legal action against sunscreen company

Caleb Jordan, 6, was covered in blisters 20 minutes after using Banana Boat sunscreen

Talent-laden Giants roll to May Days title

Featuring six members of Canada’s national team, South Hill wins annual fastball tourney

BC Games Society president to step down

Kelly Mann says it’s time for a change after 26 years with the society

B.C. politicians framed by anonymous sticky-note doodler

Insider has been posting caricatures from the B.C. legislature to social media

27 years since initial police probe, polygamist leader to be sentenced in June

Prosecutor recommend up to 6 months jail, defence asks for conditional or absolute discharge

Most Read