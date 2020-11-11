In photos: Kelowna commemorates Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day in Kelowna looks different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Legion branches across the province planned to have small indoor services on Nov. 11 but as B.C. saw an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Royal Canadian Legion B.C./Yukon command ordered branches to cancel their services, even if they’re supposed to be small.

The Kelowna branch went ahead with its wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph, but it was closed to the public. Instead, the ceremony was filmed and will be broadcast on Shaw TV.

Local politicians were present at the ceremony, as were local veterans.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Remembrance Day



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)