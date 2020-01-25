The Shuswap SPCA’s “catio” following a recent collapse. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

In photos and video: Snow collapses cat shelter at Shuswap SPCA

Organization says no cats were injured, help wanted to rebuild

The Shuswap SPCA is looking for donations from contractors and the public after heavy snow collapsed the roof of an outdoor cat shelter.

Victoria Olynik, branch manager of the Shuswap SPCA, says the outdoor space, lovingly referred to as the ‘catio,’ is a favourite among its feline users. The structure, weighed down with snow, collapsed between Thursday night and Friday morning. No cats were inside the structure at the time.

For the moment Olynik’s main focus is the cleanup, concerned the snow now inside the enclosure could melt and the resulting water could damage the rest of the building.

“We want the cats to have their outdoor space back so as soon as we can we’ll get the cleanup done – hopefully within a week,” said Olynik of the repair timeline.

For now, the branch is looking for help from contractors to rebuild or donate their services or materials. Monetary donations from the public would also be valuable.

Victoria Olynik, branch manager of the Shuswap SPCA stands in front of a recently collapsed outdoor cat shelter on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Cameron Thomson-Salmon Arm Observer)

