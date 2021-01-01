In Good News: March 2020

Neko Wong of Coldstream now holds a world record for the largest sand dollar, after finding this gem in Mexico. (Submitted photo) Vernon’s well-known Block bowling family recently gathered at Lincoln Lanes for a four-generation game. The match included (from left) Art Block, Brittany Meyer, Jake Block, Hannah Meyer and (front) Nora Meyer. (Diane Block photo) Don LaRocque was given a nod by BC Tranist in a YouTube video launched March 28, 2020. (BC Transit/YouTube) Lumby local models unique quarantine outfit Pat McAllister sent the Morning Star this photo of a village resident putting smiles on the faces of passers-by for being…er, self-quarantined and picking up supplies while on an outing on Vernon Street in Lumby on Monday, March 23. (Contributed)

In a year unlike any other, the Vernon Morning Star is looking back at the bright side of 2020. Here are a few stories from March that show some of the positive work, activities and accomplishments in our community:

Arena attendant saves hockey player’s life

An arena attendant working at Kal Tire Place Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, was in the right place at the right time, City of Vernon Recreation Services director Doug Ross said.

The attendant, who normally wasn’t scheduled to work the time slot, was present when a hockey player was struck with a cardiac incident. The worker noticed the arena was eerily quiet and checked in on the 2:30 p.m. game. The attendant noticed players were huddled around their teammate.

The attendant, who has some first aid training, rushed to the bench and quickly assessed the man’s condition and realized he was in cardiac arrest.

The players alerted the attendant they had already called 911.

The attendant performed CPR and an AED defibrillator was used before paramedics arrived and took over the patient’s care.

In March, the team updated rec services noting their teammate was recovering in ICU and had a pacemaker installed.

Ross said this level of first aid training is typically not used by arena attendants.

“I’m extremely proud of him,” said Ross.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

Local bus drive lauded by BC Transit

A Vernon bus driver received a shout-out from B.C. Transit after he took the time to help a person in need.

In a video published to YouTube on March 10, Don LaRocque, who has been driving since 2013, tells the story of how he stopped and waited for a woman who was chasing his No. 3 bus.

“I pulled over into the bus stop and waited for her,” LaRocque said. “When she got really close to the bus, I got out of my seat and went to ask if she needed a hand, because it looked like she was ready to collapse.”

Before she left at her stop, she paused to repay him with some kind words.

“She called me an angel just before she left the bus, so I felt really good about that,” he said.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

Coldstream kid claims world record

A local student made a record-breaking discovery earning Neko Wong, a Grade 4 Beairsto Elementary student, a spot in the Guinness World Record books.

The Coldstream girl found a sand dollar bigger than her head in El Sargenta, Mexico, on the beach.

It measures 16.5 cm (6.49 inches) and 51 grams, apparently the largest sand dollar in the world.

Neko received her award in the mail in March after undergoing the process to validate her find.

“Neko was hoping to do a presentation at school on sand dollars, but with school being suspended, that is unlikely to happen,” said her mom Silping.

Lumby local models unique quarantine outfit

One Lumby resident wanted to give fellow citizens something to smile about amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This individual was encased in a plastic cover from head to ankles — self-quarantined, if you will — propped up by an open umbrella on a mainly sunny day, while walking along Vernon Street with a case of cold ones.

Written in black sharpie on the bottom of the plastic, “MADE YOU SMILE.”

And they did.

Thanks to Pat McAllister for sending the photo

