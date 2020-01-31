In Coalmont B.C. even the ice is sexy

In Coalmont B.C. even the ice is sexy.

Ice sculpting is a skill taught in culinary schools, and for others a passion that is celebrated in international competitions every year across the Northern Hemisphere.

Coalmont residents, however, just let nature take its course.

This week Coalmont inn keeper Bob Sterne knew true art when he saw it, and photographed an icicle that might have inspired a 16th century master.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Semi rolls on Hwy. 97A in North Okanagan
Next story
UPDATE: Kelowna murderer, Steven Pirko, sentenced to life in prison, 11 years parole ineligibility

Just Posted

Kelowna looking end two-tier tax paying penalty

City staff want one 10 per cent penalty for those who don’t pay their property taxes on time

UPDATE: Kelowna murderer, Steven Pirko, sentenced to life in prison, 11 years parole ineligibility

Steven Pirko was convicted of second-degree murder by a jury in June 2019

West Kelowna Warriors win one on Vancouver Island

After two losses earlier this week on the island, West Kelowna tops Alberni Valley 3-0

Gas prices varying by 14 cents across the Okanagan

Prices are as low as $113.9 per litre in Penticton and as high as $127.9 in Kelowna

Kelowna’s population soars to 140,000 people

The entire Central Okanagan is now estimated at around 217,000

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

Semi rolls on Hwy. 97A in North Okanagan

Injuries unknown at this point

‘It makes me sick’: Kelowna murderer apologizes to Christopher Ausman’s family

Steven Pirko was convicted of second-degree murder by a jury in June 2019

RCMP stop driver going 223 km/h on Okanagan highway

Vehicle impounded, man fined for excessive speeding

Kelowna nightclub owner planning new Shuswap music festival

Two-day Monashee Mountain Festival to include mix of rock and country

Travel advisory issued for Highway 1 over Rogers Pass

DriveBC estimates lengthy closures later today for high avalanche risk

B.C. coronavirus testing continues, still only one confirmed case

International emergency measures aimed at poorer countries, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Hereditary chiefs agree to new talks over northern B.C. pipeline

Meanwhile, the RCMP confirms additional officers in Houston will be on stand-by

Snowmobilers stoked for ’60s Vernon Winter Carnival

Club shows off its own history with free ride

Most Read