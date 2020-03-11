Improvements coming to Boyce-Gyro Park sidewalk in Kelowna

The City of Kelowna said construction will begin Mar. 10.

Youngsters playing at Gyro Beach during the Canada Day long weekend. (Photo - Tourism Kelowna)

The City of Kelowna will be temporarily closing the sidewalk along Boyce-Gyro Park.

The city is continuing to work on improvements to the park this month with the upgrading of the sidewalk from the new washrooms to the apple concession.

Construction begins Mar. 10. and is expected to be completed by mid-April.

Access to the park will be maintained to the beach and pedestrians can detour along the Lakeshore road sidewalk during construction.

