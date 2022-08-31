FirstGroup operates the bus and HandyDART services for Kelowna, West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, Lake Country and Peachland. (Black Press/File Photo)

Impending transit strike reaches breaking point in Central Okanagan

The job action may take place on Sept. 1.

The union representing transit service in Central Okanagan employees has officially issued a notice of a potential strike.

The job action could take place as early as Thursday, Sept.1.

FirstGroup, BC Transit’s service contractor in the Central Okanagan, is undergoing negotiations with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1722, who are advocating for a “living wage” for their members.

FirstGroup operates the bus and handyDART services in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, Lake Country and Peachland.

On Aug. 28, unionized Kelowna transit drivers voted 97 per cent in favour to approve a strike vote.

READ MORE: ‘Can’t hire and retain professional, reliable workers’: Possible Kelowna transit strike

There is currently a shortage of drivers and as a result, routes are not properly covered, placing extra strain on employees of FirstGroup.

Al Peressini, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1722, said that once hired, drivers are not guaranteed hours, have no benefits, and work as needed, on call.

“We strongly encourage both parties to find a fair and reasonable resolution,” said BC Transit in a press release.

Regional partners have sent a letter to the Minister of Labour requesting the provincial government intervene, in order to prevent disruptions to service.

In the event of service disruption, visit bctransit.com/kelowna for further information.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC TransitCity of Kelownapublic transitTransit

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cocaine and cash: Police make largest drug seizure in detachment history in Quesnel
Next story
Campfire ban lifted across Okanagan

Just Posted

Yukon campgrounds will open on May 1 this year. (Black Press file)
Campfire ban lifted across Okanagan

FirstGroup operates the bus and HandyDART services for Kelowna, West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, Lake Country and Peachland. (Black Press/File Photo)
Impending transit strike reaches breaking point in Central Okanagan

Flora logo. (Submitted)
Local products help Okanagan pot shop chain get back on feet despite union woes

Uber hopes to be operating in Kelowna and Victoria soon. (Photo/Black Press Media)
Uber applies to drive into Kelowna and Victoria