A truck crashed through the front of a Tim Hortons located at Highway 33 and Hollywood Road on Monday night. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Impairment a possible factor in Kelowna Tim Hortons crash: RCMP

One person inside the restaurant suffered minor injuries

Impaired driving may have led to a late-night collision that saw a truck drive through the front doors of a Kelowna Tim Hortons, according to RCMP.

The incident occurred just after 9:40 p.m., Monday, at the corner of Highway 33 and Hollywood Road. After blowing through the front doors, the truck caught fire and two witnesses assisted in removing the driver, a 32-year-old Kelowna man from the vehicle.

Upon arriving at the scene, fire crews knocked down the blaze which had started between the truck and an adjacent vehicle.

“There was a fire in the building upon arrival, it was knocked down quickly,” said Stephens. “There was also an occupant in the truck, three to four workers inside, possibly three customers, but everyone got out safely.”

One person inside the restaurant suffered minor injuries and the driver was transported to the hospital by police for assessment.

The circumstances that led to the incident are still unclear.

Kelowna RCMP is continuing to investigate the collision.

READ MORE: Truck crashes into Kelowna Tim Hortons, causing small fire

READ MORE: Eyewitness captures moment truck slams into Tim Hortons in Kelowna

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Truck loses partial load at busy Vernon intersection
Next story
WATCH: Vernon house fire may have sparked by wood stove

Just Posted

Montreal Canadiens stars lend helping hand to Kelowna charity

John Perlinger hopes his signed portrait of Shea Weber and Carey Price will boost new website

Hospice House launches new website to support families seeking end of life care

The new website is already proving to be very helpful for families

Impairment a possible factor in Kelowna Tim Hortons crash: RCMP

One person inside the restaurant suffered minor injuries

Buy a scarf, support a Kelowna charity

The Her International scarf sale will be held at Edgecombe Builders

Central Okanagan MLAs to give end-of-year address tomorrow

The three will be looking back at 2019 and forward to the 2020 budget

VIDEO: Merriam-Webster declares ‘they’ its 2019 word of the year

Declared word of year based on a 313-per-cent increase in look-ups on the company’s search site

Mr. Mikes to donate $22K to local charities

Restaurant looking for Deeds Well Done in 7th annual holiday campaign

Company truck on fire in gated Vernon community

Reports say fire stared on machine in bed of truck

VIDEO: Calgary man narrowly escapes from avalanche while running at Lake Louise

Bryon Howard caught the entire wild experience on camera

Former Summerland lifeguard to be sentenced in January

Edward Casavant has pleaded guilty to child assault and pornography charges

RCMP asks Kootenay cannabis shop to remove image of famous Mountie from storefront

Owner happy to comply with RCMP, but wants more information first

BC Ferries adds 170 extra sailings for the holidays

6 a.m. and 10 p.m. sailings added for busy season

Local Lizzie: Reaching out in your community

Lizzie Skelton is a UBC Okanagan student who writes a column for Black Press

WATCH: Vernon house fire may have sparked by wood stove

Homeowner says he believes the fire originated in the basement

Most Read