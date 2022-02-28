A 23-year-old closed Highway 97 after shearing off a power pole on Friday night, Feb. 25. (Oliver RCMP)

Impaired driving suspected in Oliver crash that shut down Highway 97

The driver hit and sheared off a power pole Friday night

The driver who sheared off a power pole and closed down Highway 97 in Oliver on Friday, Feb. 25 had his vehicle impounded for 30 days for being suspected of drunk driving.

A 23-year-old man was involved in the single-vehicle collision at Road 13 around 11:20 p.m., according to Oliver RCMP.

No injuries were reported, and the pickup truck had extensive damage to the front end.

The road was closed by the Oliver Fire Department and RCMP due to the power lines hanging over the highway until Fortis could arrive to repair the pole.

The driver was investigated for being impaired behind the wheel and was issued a 90-day driving ban.

