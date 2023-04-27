Impaired driving charges laid against man who crashed into parked car in Kelowna

Passenger seriously injured, sent to hospital

A car crash on Tuesday night led the Kelowna RCMP and emergency health services to take an impaired driver off the streets.

Just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, a person travelling in a white truck westbound in the 600 block of Cook Road collided with a parked vehicle before driving into a residential yard. The driver was taken into custody for operating a vehicle while impaired, while a passenger was taken to Kelowna General Hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

A court appearance is yet to be scheduled for the driver. RCMP say charges of impaired operation causing bodily harm will likely be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for assessment.

“We are grateful that no one else was seriously injured or killed as a result of this incident. This surely would have been a terrifying sight for witnesses and those involved,” said Kelowna Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.

Officers are conducting their investigation and collecting evidence. Anyone who saw the incident, has dashcam footage, or any additional information, is to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 with the file number 2023-22074.

READ MORE: Highway 1 crash near Golden kills one, leaves Kelowna man in hospital

READ MORE: Woman loses leg after being run over by vehicle on Enterprise Way, Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashdrunk drivingKelownaOkanaganRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Summerland dog heading to New York show
Next story
Woman loses leg after being run over by vehicle on Enterprise Way, Kelowna

Just Posted

Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh speaking at the 2023 TransAtlantic Policy Lab at Glendon Campus at York University in Toronto Apr. 27. (Photo contributed)
City councillor Singh in Toronto to show off Kelowna

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Car crashes through fence near soccer practice in Rutland

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops has been the pilot location for a project aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of Interior Health operations. (Kamloops This Week photo)
Interior Health captures gases in Kamloops pilot project to lower carbon footprint

An RCMP traffic analyst officer is seen conducting an investigation after an early morning crash (Apr. 27) on Enterprise Way between Leckie and Banks roads. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Woman loses leg after being run over by vehicle on Enterprise Way, Kelowna