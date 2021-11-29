Impaired drivers keep North Okanagan RCMP busy

11 drivers were found under the influence over the weekend

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have been busy pulling impaired drivers off the road. (RCMP photo)

Several people will be without their license and vehicles after being caught drinking and driving.

North Okanagan RCMP removed numerous impaired drivers from the road over the weekend.

There were 11 alcohol-related driving prohibitions issued, eight drivers were served 90-day driving prohibitions and 30-day vehicle impounds while three were issued lesser alcohol-related prohibitions, between noon Friday, Nov. 26 and 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29.

“Impaired driving continues to be a concern on our roads,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “The consequences of impaired driving can be deadly. Whether by alcohol or drug, if you choose to drive while impaired, you are not only putting yourself at risk, but others as well.”

If you suspect someone of impaired driving, and believe they are an immediate threat to public safety, pullover and call 9-1-1. To assist police in their response, make note of the licence plate number, make and model of the vehicle, driver description and what location and direction the vehicle is travelling.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP acknowledges and thanks the public for their contribution to road safety and ongoing support by continuing to report impaired drivers to police.

