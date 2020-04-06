Ayla and Britton Hutchinson pass the time in isolation by making Playdough creations. With Britton’s compromised immune system, mother Teri Hutchinson says the family has been staying home at all costs to avoid contracting COVID-19. (Contributed)

Immune compromised, at risk Shuswap residents keeping their distance

Family of young heart transplant recipient, asthma sufferer share how they’re coping

Social distancing is not a new concept for the Hutchinson family.

Teri Hutchinson explained she and husband Colin became familiar with it following the birth of their second daughter, Britton, in May 2015.

Britton was born with a rare congenital heart defect that immediately put her in line for a heart transplant. Britton received a successful transplant on Sept. 3, 2015. She is now five, happy, healthy and looking forward to kindergarten. In the meantime, because of Britton’s compromised immune system, and her heightened risk of contracting COVID-19, the Hutchinson family have been keeping to their Sicamous home, taking all precautions necessary to avoid exposure to the virus.

“For the past couple weeks we have been staying home at all costs and social distancing,” Teri explained by email. “It’s the safest and easiest way to prevent the highly contagious virus.

“Like many, we are already feeling the effects of these mandatory life changes and really try to stay as positive as possible until ‘normal’ life can resume again.”

Teri explained her family is used to social distancing when needed to keep the flu or other potential harmful ailments at bay.

Read More: Baby Britton makes billboard debut for David Foster Foundation

Read More: Special honour for young heart transplant recipient

Read More: Do you think you have COVID-19? Here is what to do next

“In general, life is normal and going to the grocery store, for example, is not typically a great danger – whereas during these times it very much is a risk,” said Teri. “We all wash hands frequently in everyday life and consciously avoid high-risk situations.”

Under more normal circumstances, Teri said when Britton does get sick, it’s typically for a longer duration than what is experienced by an average person in good health, as it’s more challenging for her body to fight it off because of the medications she requires.

“We are grateful for our health, especially Britton’s,” said Teri. “We just returned from our semi-annual appointments in Edmonton with our transplant team last month and they are thrilled with Britton’s milestones and health.”

Keen to avoid exposure to COVID-19, Peggy Maerz is also self-isolating, but at her gym.

The owner and head coach of Bulldogs Boxing Fitness and Boxing Centre has had the gym to herself since Thursday, April 2, when Interior Health ordered all personal fitness training facilities closed. But Maerz said she moved into the gym from her home two weeks prior because her wife is a nurse and Maerz suffers from asthma and has a congenital lung defect, putting her at high risk.

“Although I’m a very healthy person, it would be a very distressing time and likely I would need ventilation,” said Maerz.

Maerz began transitioning to online instruction with her students before the mandatory gym closure. In addition to providing an income, she said it also keeps her busy doing what she enjoys with others who may be in similar situations due to the virus.

“For me to be able to do this, I feel like I’m affecting people’s situation in a positive way while their routines are upside down and their lives are upside down,” said Maerz. “It definitely makes me feel like I still have a purpose and I’m still meeting my purpose.”

The downsides of self-isolation? Maerz said she’s become the Morgan Freeman of the gym with an ongoing voice-over, and she misses her wife.

“It doesn’t feel great not to be at home,” said Maerz. “I really don’t like not being able to give my wife a hug or sit beside her on the couch. I’m not liking that, but I also know that this is temporary and I’m going to focus on this new thing.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSalmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries to bring in health checks as feds restrict marine travel due to COVID-19
Next story
COVID-19 world update: 1,000 cases hit U.S. military; Good news in Spain, Portugal

Just Posted

Kelowna man spit on cop while being arrested for break and enter

‘Spitting on anyone is always a serious assault but to do so in this current pandemic is particularly unacceptable’

West Kelowna birthday parades cancelled, Easter drive-by egg hunt still on

West K Party Parades made the decision to keep community safe

‘Shop, don’t stop’: Kelowna farmers host first outdoor market of year amid COVID-19

Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market held a ‘mini market’ over the weekend with only food vendors

Kelowna DJ gets shoutout from John Krasinski for ‘intellectual property heist’

DJ Stephen Keppler was accused and lauded for his appropriation of John Krasinski’s Some Good News

Kelowna man arrested for driving alleged stolen vehicle

The incident occurred on April 2 just after 2:30 p.m.

WATCH: Kelowna songwriters release health care workers video tribute

The couple recently asked for selfies from frontline workers to include in the music video

Giants Head Grind postponed

Uphill race in Summerland will not proceed due to COVID-19 pandemic

UPDATE: UK PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care after COVID-19 symptoms worse

He has been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26

Travellers, travel agents ‘in agony’ over refund policies and customer service

Many Canadian carriers are offering customers flights rebookings or travel vouchers — but not refunds

Proximity to border becoming a concern: Osoyoos mayor

Osoyoos residents are concerned about people not quarantining after returning from the U.S.

Introverted and extroverted kids likely to react differently to COVID-19 restrictions

B.C. child psychologist says your parenting approach can’t be one-size fits all in social isolation

B.C. begins taking submissions for $2M COVID-19 research fund

Rural health, impact of shifting hospital resources among priorities

Letter: Newspaper addict grateful the presses keep rolling

Writer appreciative of option to shop online, pick up orders

Letter: Messaging to stay home, don’t travel lost on some

Writer questions how golf courses are essential at this time

Most Read