Kelowna council confirms code of conduct despite ‘vague’ harassment section

Several councillors felt a section on bullying and harassment in the policy was too vague

Tough discussion for Kelowna council as it debated approving a code of conduct at its Monday (Sep. 11) regular meeting.

The policy covers general and meeting conduct, interactions with staff and the public, conflicts of interest and gifts, the use of public resources, and leaves of absence.

Several councillors felt a section on bullying and harassment in the policy was too vague.

Coun. Mohini Singh asked staff to make it clear what behaviours would be considered harassment.

She then added she had felt intimidated during a previous council term, calling the experience ‘borderline abusive.’

“I’m speaking from a very heartfelt situation and I know there were others in the same situation,” she said. “It just put us in a place where we didn’t want to speak up for ourselves.”

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge also asked why there was such a brief statement on marginalizing and bullying in the policy.

“Without a clear definition of those aspects as outlined in WorkSafe (BC), it’s unenforceable.”

He suggested the code of conduct be deferred to the committee of the whole for council to workshop.

Addressing council’s concerns, city clerk Stephen Flemming explained that it would be challenging to provide a comprehensive list of ‘do’s and don’ts.’

“Staff were hesitant to have a list of this is and this isn’t because the situation of what’s occurring, when and with whom is always a determination as to whether or not it occurred.”

Council also asked for clarification between a nominee and a candidate if a councillor chose to run for another public office such as MLA or MP.

If a councillor were to seek such an office they would be required to relinquish any positions they hold on city-appointed committees or boards. Coun. Singh recently announced her intention to seek the nomination for the BC United Party for MLA Kelowna-Lake Country.

Council voted unanimously to approve the code of conduct.

“It is a council policy that will be in place now and if there are recommendations with regards to it moving forward I do think those will be received positively,” said Mayor Tom Days.

