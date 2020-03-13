FILE – Premier John Horgan speaks during a press conference at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying

As grocery store shelves empty across the province, Premier John Horgan asks people to be considerate

B.C.’s premier has some pointed words for those who have been stockpiling toilet paper, hand sanitizer, face masks and other goods amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m profoundly disappointed with people buying and hoarding, then re-selling online. I think that’s just offensive and most people would bristle on that,” Premier John Horgan said during a news conference on Friday.

“Let’s be thoughtful and reflect on the consequences of people buying everything. What does that mean for the next person in line that needs that product?”

READ MORE: COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

He went on to say there is a “special place” for those who exploit essential goods to those who might need it.

Over the last week, grocery store shelves across the province have emptied – specifically down the toilet paper aisle, as people load up out of precautions of being quarantine.

Some have taken their stock to buy-sell websites, such as Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace, to post their items for a hefty markup.

WATCH: Langley stores struggle to keep up with demand for toilet paper

Steven Taylor, a clinical psychologist from the University of B.C., told Black Press Media earlier this month that there is no need to clear out grocery stories out of panic.

“Fear is contagious. Imagine you’re on the Titanic and you see everyone rushing for the [life] boats. You’re not going to stop and twiddle your thumbs – you’re going to follow the crowd,” he said.

“Urgency, scarcity and anxiety are the big three players in the initial panicked buying, and from there I think it snowballed.”

Taylor said that’s likely because of well-meaning advice from Canadian health officials to stock up on a two-week supply of food, household essentials and medication.

More to come.

ALSO READ: As shelves empty, South Surrey shoppers say they’re ‘not panicking’ over COVID-19

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 64
Next story
COVID-19: Central Okanagan School District unsure if classes will be cancelled following break

Just Posted

COVID-19: Central Okanagan School District unsure if classes will be cancelled following break

District said its not aware of any students/staff infected with virus

West Kelowna taking precautions in face of COVID-19, will continue services

‘We’re the city, we need to keep things going,’ said West Kelowna’s CAO Paul Gipps

COVID19: Central Okanagan Food Bank changes food distribution model

Clients are asked to pre-arrange appointments and wait in their car for food hampers

Two years jail for Kelowna man caught with nearly 30,000 child porn files

Tanner Klassen, 26, tried to have his sentencing dismissed, claiming charter rights were violated

Big White taking COVID-19 precautions but no shut down yet in sight for Kelowna slopes

Some Big White events have been cancelled and changes are being made to mitigate risk

11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 64

All new cases within the Vancouver Coastal Health authority

‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying

As grocery store shelves empty across the province, Premier John Horgan asks people to be considerate

Economists predict recession coming due to COVID-19 and plunge in oil prices

Two consecutive quarters of negative growth is considered a recession

North Okanagan events cancelled, pool limited, due to COVID-19

Nearly 20 planned activities are cancelled or postponed due to health concerns

Summerland care facilities work to protect residents from COVID-19

Additional monitoring and sanitizing among precautions taken at seniors care homes

Vancouver Island ‘coffee group’ wins $1-million 6/49 prize

Seven retirees who meet weekly for coffee will share windfall from Tuesday night’s draw

Fraud claims thousands from North Okanagan resident

Elaborate phone scam claiming to be from recipient’s bank

Summerland Baptist Church cancels services

COVID-19 concerns lead to decision to set up livestreaming event on Sunday morning

Summerland Chamber postpones business excellence awards

Concerns over COVID-19 lead to decision

Most Read