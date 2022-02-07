Illegal nightclub with 150 mask-less guests shut down in New Westminster

Officers fined the organizer $575

New Westminster PD (Police photo)

New Westminster PD (Police photo)

Police patrolling downtown neighbourhoods of New Westminster recently came across an illegal nightclub with dozens of guests partying without masks.

The incident happened on Jan. 29 just before midnight in the 400-block of Front Street.

Inside a building, police say there were an estimated 150 guests inside – some dancing on a dance floor and most not wearing masks nor social distancing.

“We want everyone to know that public health orders are still in place and still being enforced. These orders are in place to protect public health,” said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar.

Officers issued $575 in fines to the event organier under the COVID Related Measures Act.

ALSO READ: Police bust illegal B.C. nightclub again, dole out nearly $6,000 in fines

ALSO READ: 12% of COVID-19 rule breakers in B.C. have paid their fines

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
$228M fund coming for B.C. farmers, ranchers impacted by November floods
Next story
Disappointing finish in Liberal leadership race for Kelowna-Mission MLA

Just Posted

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming (left) and City of Vernon Climate Action Advisary Committee co-chair Mary Stockdale announce the city’s new curbside organics collection program starting in May. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Curbside organics collection program coming to Vernon

Elena Gaskell of Vernon suffered a serious knee injury on her last day of training at the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Photo Submitted)
Knee injury knocks down Vernon freestyle skier

BC Legislature (Govt. of BC)
Opposition critic portfolios for Okanagan and Shuswap MLAs

Conservative MP Candice Bergen will speak to Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce members during a town hall meeting Feb. 28. (Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick)
New opposition leader to speak to Vernon chamber members