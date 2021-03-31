Illegal dump up Postill Lake FSR, near Kelowna. (BC Conservation Service)

Illegal dump up Postill Lake FSR, near Kelowna. (BC Conservation Service)

Illegal dump found in Kelowna backcountry, authorities seeking answers

Those who recognize the suspect vehicle are asked to come forward

BC Conservation Officers are looking for answers after a pile of illegal waste was found up a service road outside Kelowna.

Electronics, a microwave, chairs, garbage and other household items were dumped on Postill Lake Forest Service Road (FSR) northeast of the city over the weekend.

Now, conservation officers are looking for tips regarding a vehicle they believe is involved in the dump. Anyone dumping illegally in B.C. can face penalties under the Environmental Management Act from $575 to a maximum of $1 million and up to six months in jail.

A white Ford Ranger was seen on March 27 with a full load of household garbage, Conservation Officer Ken Owens explained March 31. The truck was heading onto Postill Lake FSR at 11:24 a.m. Not long after, at 12:10 p.m., the same truck was spotted with an empty cargo bed.

Illegal dumping suspect vehicle. (BC Conservation Service)

Illegal dumping suspect vehicle. (BC Conservation Service)

The waste was found just past the 10 km mark, near the Moore Lake access road.

Online, the Okanagan Forest Task Force (OFTF) posted about the dump, but although the group formed to clean up the backcountry, directors urged users to leave the pile until authorities could inspect it.

Since formed, the OFTF has removed over 300,000 pounds of waste from the Central Okanagan backcountry.

Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Conservation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm residents frustrated in efforts to book COVID-19 vaccination
Next story
Store cashier, 19, expresses ‘disbelief, guilt’ over George Floyd

Just Posted

Sun Country Cycle lead mechanic Josh Koble presents the newly installed tool station in Ranger Park to Shylo Orchard, Vernon BMX track president Friday, on March 26. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
WATCH: Tool station keeps Vernon BMX riders on track

Sun Country Cycle installs fourth fix-it station at Ranger Park

The District of Lake Country will use development cost charge funds to purchase property on Woodsdale Road beside Beasley Park for more community park space centrally located. (File photo)
Lake Country dips into development charges to purchase property

Land centrally located on Woodsdale Road beside Beasley Park will give community centrally located park space

Vernon Fire Rescue Service crews remain on-scene of a suspected hit-and-run collision at 48th Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon RCMP summoned to suspected hit-and-run collision

One vehicle allegedly rear-ended another at 48th Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road then left the scene

Elevator work is underway at the Vernon Parkade beginning April 1, 2021. (Google Maps)
$200K elevator upgrades underway in Vernon parkade

Work to begin April 1 through to mid-June

Illegal dump up Postill Lake FSR, near Kelowna. (BC Conservation Service)
Illegal dump found in Kelowna backcountry, authorities seeking answers

Those who recognize the suspect vehicle are asked to come forward

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

B.C. records 1,013 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

As Easter weekend approaches, health officials discourage non-local travel

The RCMP seized coins in a Tappen traffic stop which they believe are stolen. (RCMP Image)
RCMP seek owner of vintage coins seized near Salmon Arm

The coins, found during a traffic stop, are believed to be stolen.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The City of Penticton’s temporary permit expires April 1 at Victory Church. (Jesse Day - Western News)
City of Penticton estimates legal battle over shelter to cost $200-300k

A survey to assess community opinion on Victory Church shelter was added to the city’s special meeting agenda

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Place Stadium in a photo posted to cisc-icca.ca.
BC Place, Olympic Stadium officials express NFL game interest

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has set its sights on playing in Canada as part of it expanding its regular season from 16 games to 17

Salmon Arm resident Rudi Ingenhorst listens to the lengthy series of pre-recorded messages one must navigate when booking a COVID-19 vaccination through Interior Health. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm residents frustrated in efforts to book COVID-19 vaccination

Interior Health says clinics being added, as well as online registration system

The B.C. Securities Commission says anyone who hasn’t paid fines related to investment misconduct is at risk of losing their vehicle insurance, renewal of a driver’s licence or plates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. residents with unpaid securities fines could lose driving privileges

Canada’s first such law has come into effect, giving the commission power to block driving privileges if $3,000 or more is owed

Most Read