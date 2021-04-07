IHIT still seeks to ID human remains found in Hope area

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is still working to confirm the identity of the human remains discovered last week in the Silver Creek area near Hope.

On March 29, RCMP responded to a report of human remains found that morning; police determined the circumstances to be suspicious, prompting IHIT to take over the investigation.

IHIT is working with the local police, the B.C. Coroners Service and Integrated Forensic Identification Services on this case.

A liaison for the family of the missing Spuzzum woman April Parisian has confirmed with Parisian’s family that the found remains do not belong to April.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

