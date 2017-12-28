IH confirms new case of meningococcal disease

Confirmed case outside Okanagan but within Interior Health region

Interior Health has confirmed another case of meningococcal disease within the health authority but it falls outside of the Okanagan region.

Despite the location, IH continues to advise those persons at highest risk continue to be residents of the Okanagan who are between the ages of 15 to 19 or in Grades 9 to 12.

IH continues to recommend that this high risk group be immunized against meningococcal disease. The Meningococcal Quadrivalent vaccine is available at select Shoppers Drug Mart locations and at public health centres.

Related: Disease outbreak declared in Okanagan

“Whenever we identify a new case, we actively follow up with anyone who has been in close contact with that individual, and we provide them with antibiotics if necessary,” said Dr. Trevor Corneil, IH vice-president, population health and chief medical health officer.

“That follow-up is occurring.”

Earlier this month, Interior Health declared an outbreak of meningococcal disease for the Okanagan for 15 to 19 year olds, due to an increasing number of cases present in the region.

Immunizations have been offered at public health centres and more recently at select Shoppers Drug Mart locations throughout the Okanagan. To see a full list of where to obtain the Meningococcal Quadrivalent vaccine, visit www.interiorhealth.ca.

All individuals should continue to practice good personal hygiene by not sharing cigarettes, utensils or water bottles, by coughing into elbows or sleeves, and by frequently washing their hands to help reduce the spread of this disease.

If you are outside of this age group and believe you may be vulnerable to this disease, contact your care provider or pharmacist.

 


