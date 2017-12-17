Meningococcal vaccine being offered today in Kelowna from noon until 4 p.m.

IH adds immunization clinic Sunday in Kelowna

Drop-in meningococcal vaccination clinic on today at Community Health & Services Centre

Due to high demand, Interior Health (IH) has added three additional meningococcal immunization clinics in the Okanagan, including one in Kelowna.

The clinics are intended to capture 15 to 19 year-old people who will not have access to immunization at school clinics, such as non students, university or college students, high school students who may have missed or know they will miss their scheduled school clinic.

In Kelowna today, the clinic is being held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Community Health & Services Centre, 505 Doyle Ave.

Clinics are also on today in Vernon and Penticton.

IH has offered the vaccine to Grade 9 students in B.C. since 2016, as part of the routine immunization program.

If you have received this vaccine as part of the Grade 9 immunization program in 2016-17, you don’t need to be re-immunized.

Students who have not received this vaccine are recommended to attend an immunization clinic at their school.

