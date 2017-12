Vernon and area motorists urged to take extreme caution following rollover

A Nissan Titan went off an embankment near Okanagan College Wednesday around 5 p.m. while travelling northbound on Highway 97. (Barry Gerding/Black Press)

Motorists are warned of icy conditions on local roads and highways.

Highway 97 south of Vernon is reportedly very slippery.

A Nissan Titan went off the highway at Okanagan College around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was heading northbound and rolled over an embankment, landing near the college parking lot.

No injuries were reported.



jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.