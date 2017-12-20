Icy dip in the lake

Vehicle goes off road and ends up in Skaha Lake

The driver of this small car was able to make it to shore safely after her car plunged into Skaha Lake. (Mark Brett/Western News)

Icy roads may have been the cause of an accident that saw a car plunge off Eastside Road and into the icy waters of Skaha Lake Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called out to the intersection of Highland and Eastside Roads around 12:15 p.m., for a small car that was sitting just offshore in the lake. By the time crews arrived, the female driver of the vehicle had escaped and made her way to the shore. Her vehicle was submerged in the lake up to the top of the wheelwells.

She was checked over by ambulance personnel and released.

Observers at the scene report that the road surface on Eastside was very slippery.