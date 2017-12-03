Icy conditions causing havoc on Kelowna area roads

Multi-vehicle crashes this morning on Highway 97 north of Kelowna and Boucherie Road

Crews are being kept busy with icy conditions causing several accidents. -Image: 5iveby5ive Media

Icy roads have been causing their share of mayhem Sunday for drivers in the Central Okanagan.

Emergency crews have responded to several accidents this morning, including a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Lake Country, near Wood Lake and the Pelmewash Parkway.

At least four vehicles were involved in the collision around 10:30 a.m, including a firetruck which sustained considerable damage.

A snowmobile that being towed was knocked across the centre meridian from the impact of the accident. There were reports of one person being loaded into an ambulance.

Southbound traffic has been reduced to one lane.

Emergency crews also responded also a multi-vehicle crash on Boucherie Road, North of Stuart Road. Six vehicles were involved in the series of collisions at about 10:50 a.m., forcing the closure of Boucherie Road at Hudson and Tomat. No injuries were reported. Glare ice was reported on Boucherie Road, causing all sorts of problems for drivers.

There was also at two-car collision at the corner of Highway 33 and Toovey Road. One of the vehicles was towed away due to leaking fluid but there were no injuries.

There were reports this morning of black ice on Highway 97, from Kelowna to the airport, and from Lake Country to Crystal Waters Road.

Driving conditions are expected to improve as the day progresses, with temperatures rising to 2 C.

