Iconic rock photographer Bob Gruen to exhibit work in Kelowna

One of the most prolific photographers in rock and roll history is coming to Kelowna to showcase some of his work.

Bob Gruen photographed some of the most significant and influential musicians of the 20th and 21st centuries and has had his work showcased on the cover of the Rolling Stone, MoMA in New York, The Brooklyn Museum and various museums, galleries, and businesses across Asia, Europe, North and South Americas.

Gruen was perhaps best known as John Lennon’s personal photographer and friend, taking several famous images of the former-Beatle including Lennon wearing the New York City t-shirt as well as standing in front of the Statue of Liberty making the peace sign.

Gruen’s work is now on display at a public exhibit at Art Lovers Gallery, located in the lobby of the Delta Grand Hotel in Kelowna’s Cultural District.

Gruen will be in attendance at the exhibit on Wednesday and Thursday (July 24-25) between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. A Gallery confirmed RSVP is required to secure admittance.

The exhibit will include some of Gruen’s work with the Ramones, Green Day, John Lennon, Bob Dylan, The Sex Pistols, KISS, Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, The Clash, Debbie Harry, David Bowie, Tina Turner, Sonny and Cher, The Who, Prince, Lady Gaga, and Patti Smith, among many others.

The work shown at the exhibit will provide the viewer with behind the scenes backstage access into intimate moments with legends from the world of music and a retrospective into Gruen’s life.

The exhibit will be on display at the Art Lovers Gallery until Aug. 14.

