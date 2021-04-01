The Lake Country Fire Department was first on scene to the iconic boat on Highway 97 and Commonwealth Road. The boat is a sign for Holiday Park RV and Condo Resort. (District of Lake Country - Contributed)

The Lake Country Fire Department was first on scene to the iconic boat on Highway 97 and Commonwealth Road. The boat is a sign for Holiday Park RV and Condo Resort. (District of Lake Country - Contributed)

WATCH: Iconic boat on Highway 97 goes up in flames

Lake Country and Kelowna fire crews doused the fire

An iconic sign on Highway 97 North and Commonwealth Road went up in flames early Thursday morning, April 1.

Kelowna Fire Department said crews received a report at approximately 1:30 a.m. that the large boat, a sign for Holiday Park RV and Condo Resort, was on fire.

Lake Country Fire Department arrived at the scene first, reporting that the boat was already fully engulfed in flames.

Crews used hose lines to help suppress the fire.

Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Shayne Kiehlbauch said there were no hydrants in the area, so water had to be shuttled to the scene with water tenders.

“The boat collapsed during the fire, so an excavator was brought in to help with extinguishing the fire,” Kiehlbauch added.

“At this time, we do not have a cause for the fire and it is under investigation.”

The boat has been used as part of the resort’s marketing strategy starting in the 1980s. Before then, it worked as a tugboat hauling logs across Okanagan Lake.

READ: WHL announces 14-day suspension of Kelowna team activities after more positive COVID tests

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Rarely seen orca known as ‘Chainsaw’ spotted off Victoria’s coast
Next story
Five newborn cats stolen from Abbotsford have been returned

Just Posted

The Lake Country Fire Department was first on scene to the iconic boat on Highway 97 and Commonwealth Road. The boat is a sign for Holiday Park RV and Condo Resort. (District of Lake Country - Contributed)
WATCH: Iconic boat on Highway 97 goes up in flames

Lake Country and Kelowna fire crews doused the fire

Wouldn’t that be a nice fix? (file)
Boomer Talk: Do you have a boomer brain?

Feeling forgetful? This could be why

Interior Health is providing COVID-19 vaccines to adults in small communities in the West Boundary. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
TAYLOR: Who gets protection last?

Life and Faith columnists examines the order COVID-19 vaccinations are distributed

Dr. Tanner Udenberg shows the difference between Vernon Optometry's Clear AF anti-fog coating, right, to a regular anti-glare coating, left. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon optometrists ‘fight the fog’ with unique coating

Vernon Optometry first in Canada to use anti-fog lens coating, made in-house

Sun Country Cycle lead mechanic Josh Koble presents the newly installed tool station in Ranger Park to Shylo Orchard, Vernon BMX track president Friday, on March 26. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
WATCH: Tool station keeps Vernon BMX riders on track

Sun Country Cycle installs fourth fix-it station at Ranger Park

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

London Drugs is one of the pharmacy chains participating in the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout for people 55 to 65 years old in the Lower Mainland. (Black Press Media files)
London Drugs denies claims ‘insiders’ got AztraZeneca first; says it had no advance warning

London Drugs had three pharmacies involved in the rollout out of the total 150 that received vaccines

Whale watchers spotted a rarely seen orca known as ‘Chainsaw’ in the Haro Strait March 29. (Photo by April Ryan, Maya’s Legacy Whale Watching/PWWA)
VIDEO: Rarely seen orca known as ‘Chainsaw’ spotted off Victoria’s coast

Chainsaw is known for his jagged dorsal fin

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

This is the steel barrier design that will be installed in the 100 to 300 block of Martin Street for the bike lane. (Screen grab)
Penticton gives unanimous approval to start work on bike lane

Lake to Lake bike lane work will begin on Martin Street in May

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press file photo)
FINLAYSON: Where does the money come from? The B.C. government’s top revenue sources

Governments around the world have taken on mountains of debt during the pandemic to support the economy

Ottawa Senators centre Colin White is pressed between Vancouver Canucks centre J.T. Miller and goaltender Thatcher Demko during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Monday, March 15, 2021. The Canucks game on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 against the Calgary Flames was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canucks-Flames NHL game postponed with 2 Vancouver players in COVID-19 protocol

Forward Adam Gaudette was pulled from Tuesday practice following positive test result

Interior Health issued a drug alert for Penticton March 31, 2021 warning of the pictured substance above which is methamphetamine containing fentanyl. (Interior Health photo)
Interior Health issues new drug alert for Penticton, warning of fentanyl in meth

There have been several overdoses per day recently in the city

Most Read