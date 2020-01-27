Icewine lovers gather at Grizzli for first annual festival

The festival also celebrated the Lunar New Year

Icewine lovers flocked to Grizzli Winery over the weekend for its first annual icewine festival.

Besides being an inaugural event, this year’s festival was special as it coincided with the Lunar New Year.

The winery welcomed the Year of the Rat with a calligrapher on site who taught attendees how to write good luck messages in Chinese. Attendees were also taught about some of the things they could do to make 2020 a lucky year, such as wearing the lucky colour and offering mandarin oranges to spread good luck.

Residents and tourists flocked to the West Kelowna winery to savour and celebrate four icewines and two other table wines. The wines were then paired with curated fruits, cheeses, and crackers to highlight the flavours.

The winery was packed, with approximately a hundred people coming and going just in one day. Many mingled inside as they waited their turn to sample some wine, and others gathered around an outdoor fire to have hot chocolate and roast marshmallows.

The response to the festival was positive, according to the winery.

Grapes for icewine are left to freeze on the vines before they are picked. The optimal temperature to harvest the grapes are around – 8 C to -14 C. The Okanagan’s recent cold snap brought the ideal conditions for the harvest to be sweeter as the water in the fruit is frozen and only sugars remained.

Each bottle of white icewine contains 30 to 35 pounds of grapes, and a bottle of red icewine has about 50 to 55 pounds, according to Grizzli Winery’s sales coordinator Breanna Nathorst.

“White icewines are more common and red icewines are a lot more rare, which is why they’re also more expensive,” she said.

“The reason for that is because you’re getting a lot more flavour in there, and they’re riskier to produce because we wait until it’s -14 C before we pick the grapes.”

This year’s harvest was pressed about a week ago and is now fermenting. Due to the high sugar content, fermentation will take quite some time so this year’s icewine won’t be ready for bottling until the spring.

READ MORE: Cold snap brings ideal conditions for Okanagan icewine

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
John Lennon’s psychedelic Rolls-Royce on display at Royal BC Museum
Next story
Penticton Indian Band stands in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP looking for witnesses following wallet theft

The woman was walking along McCurdy Road when she was pushed down by a passing male

Brother of Liquid Zoo owner in court on gun, drug charges

Former Hells Angels associate Dale Habib appears in Kelowna court

Penticton, Vernon hockey legends to be inducted into BC Hockey Hall of Fame

Vernon’s Eric Brewer and a record-breaking Penticton Vees team will join the HOF July 24

Snowed In Comedy Tour returns to Kelowna in February

Canada’s biggest comedy tour makes a stop at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Feb. 8

UBCO names Ian Cull as first senior advisor on Indigenous affairs

Cull is a member of the Dokis First Nation in Ontario

Icewine lovers gather at Grizzli for first annual festival

The festival also celebrated the Lunar New Year

Penticton Indian Band stands in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en

“We’ve lived in this area for 10,000 years, and our knowledge is being disregarded…” - Chad Eneas.

NDP suggests easing secondary housing rules for B.C. farmland

Lana Popham proposes mobiles, guest suites not just for relatives

After four sexual assaults in the same B.C. park, RCMP ask women not to walk alone

Four sexual assaults took place in Glen Park over two months

BC Place lights up in purple and yellow to honour Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash

Tribute hails Holly at North Okanagan Winter Dance Party

Feb. 3, 1959 was “The Day the Music Died,” but it’s coming back Feb. 1, 2020

Suspect reported head-butting Chase RCMP officer in face during arrest

Charges laid include break and enter, assault, resisting arrest and assault causing bodily harm

Whistleblower says Iranian-Americans questioned at Peace Arch crossing were targeted

Immigration lawyer says response from Customs Border Protection is a ‘total cover up’

Feds ask Canadians to stop all travel to epicentre of coronavirus in China

More than 2,000 people have been infected

Most Read