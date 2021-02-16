Ice skaters flock to North Okanagan lakes, one falls through

Youngbin Kim skates the puck down Okanagan Lake while playing hockey with some friends Friday afternoon off Kin Beach. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)Youngbin Kim skates the puck down Okanagan Lake while playing hockey with some friends Friday afternoon off Kin Beach. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Aubre and Tegan Mann and Abi and Izi Duncan enjoy skating and playing on the frozen Okanagan Lake Friday afternoon near Kin Beach. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)Aubre and Tegan Mann and Abi and Izi Duncan enjoy skating and playing on the frozen Okanagan Lake Friday afternoon near Kin Beach. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Friends Fraser O’Brien, Chris and Ben Reinhardt and Youngbin Kim enjoy a game of hockey on Okanagan Lake off Kin Beach Friday afternoon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)Friends Fraser O’Brien, Chris and Ben Reinhardt and Youngbin Kim enjoy a game of hockey on Okanagan Lake off Kin Beach Friday afternoon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Ben Reinhardt skates the puck down Okanagan Lake while playing hockey with some friends off Kin Beach Friday afternoon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)Ben Reinhardt skates the puck down Okanagan Lake while playing hockey with some friends off Kin Beach Friday afternoon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Kin Beach was a popular place over the weekend as people of all ages came out to skate and play on the frozen Okanagan Lake. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)Kin Beach was a popular place over the weekend as people of all ages came out to skate and play on the frozen Okanagan Lake. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Kin Beach was a popular place over the weekend as people of all ages came out to skate and play on the frozen Okanagan Lake. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)Kin Beach was a popular place over the weekend as people of all ages came out to skate and play on the frozen Okanagan Lake. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Kin Beach was a popular place over the weekend as people, and pets, came out to skate and play on the frozen Okanagan Lake. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)Kin Beach was a popular place over the weekend as people, and pets, came out to skate and play on the frozen Okanagan Lake. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Kin Beach was a popular place over the weekend as people of all ages came out to skate and play on the frozen Okanagan Lake. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)Kin Beach was a popular place over the weekend as people of all ages came out to skate and play on the frozen Okanagan Lake. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Kin Beach was a popular place over the weekend as people of all ages came out to skate and play on the frozen Okanagan Lake. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)Kin Beach was a popular place over the weekend as people of all ages came out to skate and play on the frozen Okanagan Lake. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Aubre and Tegan Mann and Abi and Izi Duncan enjoy skating and playing on the frozen Okanagan Lake Friday afternoon near Kin Beach. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)Aubre and Tegan Mann and Abi and Izi Duncan enjoy skating and playing on the frozen Okanagan Lake Friday afternoon near Kin Beach. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Family Day weekend saw a swell of people get outside, particularly to enjoy frozen lakes in the area.

Whether it was Swan, Okanagan, Kalamalka, Wood or Ellison (a.k.a Duck) lake, all were packed with people skating, playing hockey, ice fishing and just having fun.

But the weekend also saw a close call near Kal Beach in Coldstream Sunday, Feb. 14.

A man who was reportedly trying to tell kids on the ice to get back fell through near a private residence.

Emergency crews were called, but a neighbour was quick to lend the man a ladder to help himself out of the frigid waters.

While cooler temperatures last week led to lakes freezing, a warming warning is being urged for all those who might be venturing out on thin ice.

“As we move into warmer temperatures please familiarize yourself with ice safety from our friends at BC AdventureSmart,” Vernon Search and Rescue said.

Ice should be four inches (10 centimetres) or more before venturing out. Tips can be found at adventuresmart.ca.

Should you fall through:

  • Do not panic. Your clothing will trap air and keep you buoyant.
  • Turn towards the direction you came from and place your hands and arms flat on the unbroken surface.
  • Kick your feet and try to push yourself up on top of the unbroken ice on your stomach, like a seal.
  • Once you are lying on the ice, don’t stand up. Roll away from the break until you are on solid ice.

Kalamalka is the least frozen of all the above-mentioned lakes, with the frozen area barely making it to the end of the dock.

READ MORE: 15 people rescued off mountain in Lavington

READ MORE: Spring normalcy not likely, with more events curbed by COVID-19 in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Figure Skatinghockeylakes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Military deploys recon teams to border as feds prepare border-testing sites
Next story
Key to keeping doctors from private health care is a strong B.C. Medicare: UBC prof

Just Posted

Mountie Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for a sexual assault charge. (File photo)
Rape allegation levied against Kelowna Mountie on trial for sexual assault

Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for sexually assaulting a woman in Kelowna in 2015

Teresa Sanders, left, and Gabi Dubland, right, celebrate reaching 100,000 plastics saved at FILL Vernon’s Refill Store. (Photo contributed)
Zeroes speak volumes for Okanagan businesses

Owners of FILL Refill shops in Vernon and Kelowna have saved, collectively, 110,000 plastics

Youngbin Kim skates the puck down Okanagan Lake while playing hockey with some friends Friday afternoon off Kin Beach. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Ice skaters flock to North Okanagan lakes, one falls through

Warning issued to all that they may be out on thin ice

The City of Armstrong approved the rezoning of a parcel of land near the Nor-Val Arena from park and open space to residential medium density Jan. 25, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
Petition penned to reverse Armstrong rezoning decision

Rezoned parcel near arena could see up to 80 new affordable housing units

The 2013 murder victims Tiffany Goruk and Jeremy Snow. File photo.
No suspects, no updates 8 years after West Kelowna double murder

Southeast District Major Crimes Tiffany Goruk and Jeremy Snow

A pedestrian wearing a mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 uses an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 26 deaths over Family Day weekend; top doctor says vaccine delivery ramping up

Daily cases stayed below 500 for each day of the long weekend

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

This area of Naramata Bench overlooking Okanagan Lake is the proposed sight for a 300 plus home development by Canadian Horizons. (Canadian Horizons photo)
Penticton housing project would ruin Naramata Bench, says group

‘The Naramata Bench is special and a lot of us want to keep it that way’

(Black Press Media file)
Key to keeping doctors from private health care is a strong B.C. Medicare: UBC prof

Quebec’s example could provide a guideline for B.C.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau

Moderna has confirmed delivery of another 168,000 doses next week, with 1.3 million to follow in March

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kamloops Mountie allegedly assaulted by intoxicated woman

The woman was arrested and faces potential charges of assault

“Our biggest challenge has been the amount of vaccine,” said FNHA acting chief medical officer Dr. Shannon McDonald. (First Nations Health Authority Facebook photo)
All First Nations on reserve to be vaccinated by end of March: First Nation Health Authority

Phase 1 hoped to be completed by end of March

Most Read