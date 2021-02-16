Ice skaters flock to North Okanagan lakes, one falls through

Family Day weekend saw a swell of people get outside, particularly to enjoy frozen lakes in the area.
Whether it was Swan, Okanagan, Kalamalka, Wood or Ellison (a.k.a Duck) lake, all were packed with people skating, playing hockey, ice fishing and just having fun.
But the weekend also saw a close call near Kal Beach in Coldstream Sunday, Feb. 14.
A man who was reportedly trying to tell kids on the ice to get back fell through near a private residence.
Emergency crews were called, but a neighbour was quick to lend the man a ladder to help himself out of the frigid waters.
While cooler temperatures last week led to lakes freezing, a warming warning is being urged for all those who might be venturing out on thin ice.
“As we move into warmer temperatures please familiarize yourself with ice safety from our friends at BC AdventureSmart,” Vernon Search and Rescue said.
Ice should be four inches (10 centimetres) or more before venturing out. Tips can be found at adventuresmart.ca.
Should you fall through:
- Do not panic. Your clothing will trap air and keep you buoyant.
- Turn towards the direction you came from and place your hands and arms flat on the unbroken surface.
- Kick your feet and try to push yourself up on top of the unbroken ice on your stomach, like a seal.
- Once you are lying on the ice, don’t stand up. Roll away from the break until you are on solid ice.
Kalamalka is the least frozen of all the above-mentioned lakes, with the frozen area barely making it to the end of the dock.
