Credit: Contributed

Ice fishing returns to Lake Country

The annual Learn to Ice Fish event takes place at Beaver Lake

Residents of the Central Okanagan are getting the chance to ice fish despite the warmer weather.

Kids will be dipping their rods into the frozen waters of Beaver Lake for the fifth annual Learn to Ice Fish event, held on the outskirts of Lake Country, Jan. 2.

Last year we were super lucky that Shannon Lake froze enough, but that doesn’t appear to be happening this year,” said organizer Danny Coyne, of BC Fishn.

“It’s getting -12, -15 C at Beaver Lake right now, so that’s going to make some good ice.”

Last year’s event in West Kelowna had about 200 people, but as the Winfield location is out of the way, “if we can break the 100 mark, that’ll make us super happy,” said Coyne.

The ice conditions will be monitored prior to the event if it needs to be postponed.

Fishing tents, underwater cameras and gear will be available and a BBQ lunch is provided.

The kids will be fishing for rainbow trout, but they’ll probably catch sculpin, which are bottom-feeding fish, said Coyne.

“But the kids don’t know the difference,” he laughed.

Last year a child fished out a four-pound fish. “I had a picture of him, the fish was almost the same size as him,” he said.

“I think that was probably the biggest shocker.”

Young families and those who have never ice fished before are welcome, he said.

“The more people we get engaged teaching the sport to, the more awareness that is brought about to our fisheries, the future of the management of our fisheries is based on this.”

For more information visit www.BCFishn.com.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hurdles ahead for Sicamous off-road vehicle bylaw
Next story
Big White fire department given seasons passes

Just Posted

Your reaction to our marijuana story

We asked, you answered

Ice fishing returns to Lake Country

The annual Learn to Ice Fish event takes place at Beaver Lake

BC Housing working quickly to redesign Kelowna project for the homeless

They are working on “improving the appearance of the building, including landscaping.”

Bed and Breakfast won’t return to Lake Country

After burning down in July, the owners are selling the A&S Lakeview property

Suspect identified in brazen daytime robbery

The suspect is 32-year-old Dale Christopher MacPherson of Peachland

Me Too At Work: Sexual assault and harassment in the B.C. workplace

Introducing an in-depth look at who is affected and what can be done

Bomb detonated in Kamloops neighbourhood

Kamloops RCMP are investigating after an improvised explosive device was detonated Wednesday morning

No More Shootouts: Strong defence will be Canada’s backbone at world juniors

Head coach doesn’t want a situation where a hot goalie or a lucky bounce can determine a team’s fate

Big White fire department given seasons passes

Members of the Work Experience Program were given passes by the resort

‘Assemble your own meal’ kits grow into $120M industry in Canada

Kits offer a middle ground between eating out and grocery shopping

Millennials closing in as B.C.’s biggest wine drinkers

Generation X leads the way in current consumption of B.C. wine, as more wine drinkers are enjoying local varietals

Canadians lag behind Americans in giving to charity

Only one-in-five Canadians donated to charities in 2017

B.C. children adoption rates lagging, despite increased funding: watchdog

More than 1,000 children are still waiting to be adopted, new report shows

Hurdles ahead for Sicamous off-road vehicle bylaw

RCMP, ICBC and province not yet on-board with district

Most Read