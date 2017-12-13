Ice fishing returns to Lake Country

The annual Learn to Ice Fish event takes place at Beaver Lake

Residents of the Central Okanagan are getting the chance to ice fish despite the warmer weather.

Kids will be dipping their rods into the frozen waters of Beaver Lake for the fifth annual Learn to Ice Fish event, held on the outskirts of Lake Country, Jan. 2.

“Last year we were super lucky that Shannon Lake froze enough, but that doesn’t appear to be happening this year,” said organizer Danny Coyne, of BC Fishn.

“It’s getting -12, -15 C at Beaver Lake right now, so that’s going to make some good ice.”

Last year’s event in West Kelowna had about 200 people, but as the Winfield location is out of the way, “if we can break the 100 mark, that’ll make us super happy,” said Coyne.

The ice conditions will be monitored prior to the event if it needs to be postponed.

Fishing tents, underwater cameras and gear will be available and a BBQ lunch is provided.

The kids will be fishing for rainbow trout, but they’ll probably catch sculpin, which are bottom-feeding fish, said Coyne.

“But the kids don’t know the difference,” he laughed.

Last year a child fished out a four-pound fish. “I had a picture of him, the fish was almost the same size as him,” he said.

“I think that was probably the biggest shocker.”

Young families and those who have never ice fished before are welcome, he said.

“The more people we get engaged teaching the sport to, the more awareness that is brought about to our fisheries, the future of the management of our fisheries is based on this.”

For more information visit www.BCFishn.com.

