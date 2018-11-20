ICBC warns shoppers of the high-accident season at mall parking lots

ICBC is warning drivers and pedestrians of the high numbers of crashes in mall parking lots during the holiday season (Wikimedia Commons)

ICBC is reminding holiday shoppers to be especially careful in the upcoming weeks as the shopping season also marks a high season for parking lot accidents.

Across the province in 2017 there were approximately 150,000 crashes in all parking lots, which resulted in 5,400 injuries, and an average of 200 crashes in parking lots tied to malls.

“Crashes that happen in parking lots aren’t usually very serious – but any kind of crash is a headache for any owner, from the cost of a crash and waiting to get your car repaired,” said ICBC spokesperson Joanna Linsangan. “No need to add any more stress to the holiday season.”

Most accidents happen in December, on Fridays and Saturdays between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

ICBC is reminding drivers to keep an eye out for busy shoppers on foot, and recommends parking farther away from a mall entrance if possible, and to park their cars facing out to limit blind spots.

It also ask drivers not to block traffic as they wait to pick someone up, to pay attention to the directional arrows and stop signs and– as one fictional ice princess famously sang– just to “let it go” when it comes to fighting with another driver over a parking spot.

