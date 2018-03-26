ICBC encourages smart driving for holiday weekend

Easter long weekend approaching

Even though winter is now over, road conditions can still be challenging at this time of the year.

With unpredictable weather and increased traffic on our roads over the approaching long weekend, ICBC is asking drivers to drive smart and avoid distractions behind the wheel.

Every Easter long weekend, an average of four people are killed and 650 injured in 2,300 crashes in B.C. (Numbers are based on ICBC data 2011 to 2015. Fatality data based on police data 2011 to 2015. Easter long weekend is calculated from 6 p.m. the Thursday prior to Good Friday until midnight Easter Monday).

Regional statistics

On average, 490 people are injured in 1,500 crashes every year in the Lower Mainland over the Easter long weekend;

On average, 62 people are injured in 310 crashes every year in the Southern Interior;.

On average, 78 people are injured in 310 crashes every year on Vancouver Island;

On average, 20 people are injured in 130 crashes every year in the North Central region.

ICBC’s drive smart tips for Easter weekend:

Check your vehicle: If this is your first longer drive of the year, remember to check your engine oil, washer fluid, lights and inspect your vehicle tires, including the spare, to make sure they are in good condition and properly inflated.

Be prepared: Plan your route and visit drivebc.ca to check road and weather conditions before starting your trip. Be realistic about travel times over the long weekend and expect delays. Pack an emergency kit in your vehicle in case you get stuck or stranded.

Get some rest: Make sure you’re well rested before heading out on a long drive. Take breaks or switch drivers every two hours to avoid fatigue.

Slow down on wet roads: Allow yourself at least twice the normal braking distance on wet or slippery roads. Avoid driving through flooded or washed out roads.

Avoid distractions: Spring brings more cyclists, pedestrians and motorcyclists on our roads. Avoid distractions behind the wheel so you are alert and see all road users. Make important calls and send texts on your cell phone before you start your trip.

Watch for signs of wildlife: Animals may be feeding on plants near the roadside this spring. Slow down and use caution when you see wildlife on or near a highway, so you have time to react if an animal crosses your path.

Previous story
Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla
Next story
Kelowna walks for peace

Just Posted

RCMP’s Musical Ride to perform in Kelowna

Musical Ride will return to the city for two shows Aug. 9 at Prospera Place

Reel Reviews: Lara and Simon go to the movies

We say, “Either of these films will entertain.”

Volunteers clean up discarded needles

A group of 10 volunteers spent their Saturday cleaning up needles across Vernon

Symphony reignites Russian classic

OSO presents Peter and the Wolf April 6-8

Vernon man given 6 month sentence for sex with minors

Sentence served in community; Justice deemed mandatory minimum sentence of one year unconstitutional

Kelowna walks for peace

Residents gather to spread a message of inclusivity and peace

ICBC encourages smart driving for holiday weekend

Easter long weekend approaching

Pressure on Carole James to ease B.C. speculation tax

Vacation home owners plead for relief from vacant home levy

Want to buy a bookmobile?

Interior B.C. has one up for grabs and it’s only $7,500

South Okanagan construction site worker reported deceased

WorkSafeBC is investigating after a Penticton construction site worker found dead

Body found in car along Myra Canyon Forest Service Road

Kelowna RCMP are calling the the file a sudden death and are investigating

South Okanagan woman distraught over stolen vehicle

Vehicle, which had her husband’s wheelchair inside, was stolen in Penticton

National titles for Big White duo

Kelsey Serwa won Canadian ski cross title, while Tess Critchlow won women’s snowboard cross title

Letter: Disgusted that killing is called sport

Kelowna letter-writer says the bigger the trophy, the happier hunters are

Most Read