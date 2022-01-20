ICBC cash contribution to improve road saftey and reduce collisions in Kelowna

ICBC’s Road Safety Improvement Program helps fund more than a dozen projects for 2021

The city of Kelowna has received nearly $300,000 in funding from ICBC for road maintenance and improvement.

Each year city staff identifies projects that have the potential to improve road safety or reduce collisions. These are submitted to ICBC for consideration under ICBC’s Road Safety Improvement Program.

ICBC contributes funds to road projects, completed by municipalities, that are projected by ICBC to results

For projects completed in 2021, the city has received $296,467.50 in ICBC funding related to the projects listed below:

List of road improvement projects completed in the city of Kelowna for 2021

Council voted to ammend the 2021 Financial Plan to reflect ICBC’s contribution.

Read More: Construction begins for Kelowna's long-awaited South Perimeter Road

Read More: Construction slated for Kelowna's Raymer Avenue

