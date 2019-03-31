Peachland resident witnessed two people extinguish roadside fire photo: contributed

‘I think we should all carry around fire extinguishers’

Peachland resident witnesses good samaritans extinguish roadside fire

A Peachland resident witnessed something special on the side of the road today.

While on her way home with her family, Stefany Overholt saw a grass fire that she said was at least one square-foot big that was gushing smoke into the air and saw two people working to put out the fire with a blanket near Highway 97 and 13 Street.

“We were heading toward Beach Avenue and we saw smoke on the side of the road and I just thought oh my gosh this is a fire,” said Overholt.

“I was so happy to see that people had pulled over and had pulled out a blanket because it was right in the middle of town.”

Overholt said she wouldn’t have been able to help because she had nothing in the car to extinguish the flames.

“It’s so scary that wildfires are starting early but it’s nice to see that people are willing to put in the effort,” she said.

“I think we should all carry around fire extinguishers in our vehicles.”

The cause of the fire is unknown however, Overholt suspects that the fire was started by a tossed cigarette butt.

