The official search to locate Jordan Naterer was suspended Saturday Oct. 17. Photo courtesy of VPD.

The official search to locate Jordan Naterer was suspended Saturday Oct. 17. Photo courtesy of VPD.

‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Family and friends continue to search for Jordan Naterer, after official efforts suspended

Josie Naterer refuses to give up on her son, who went missing in Manning Park on Friday, Oct. 10.

“We know he’s still alive. We know it. We know it. We know it,” she said in an interview with The Spotlight on, Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The official search to locate Jordan Naterer was suspended Saturday, Oct. 17.

Jordan’s family, friends and co-workers are continuing the search, on their own.

Using drones, private helicopters, experienced hikers, and tracker dogs, they are focusing their efforts on the Windy Joe trail area.

More than 150 GSAR volunteers, supported by RCMP and helicopter crews, combed the Frosty Mountain area of Manning Park for five days without finding a trace of the 25-year-old electrical engineer from Vancouver.

Jordan told friends he was going for a solitary, overnight hike, on Thanksgiving weekend. His vehicle was located at the Frosty Mountain trailhead by the Lightning Lake day-use area of Manning Park, after he failed to show up for a dinner party on Monday, Oct. 12.

Related: Family devastated as search for missing Manning Park hiker suspended

Josie said the family was promised that if new information surfaced, the search would be rebooted.

However, items found Friday, Oct. 16 were identified as belonging to her son, and it suggested he was further along on the trail that previously thought, yet no action has been taken.

Josie said she flooded the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) with phone calls for three days, and received one response Tuesday morning indicating the file is being reviewed.

She said the private search would be aided if information from official activities were shared by police “as promised,” but so far that hasn’t happened.

Black Press has reached out to the VPD for comment.

An online petition, established by one of Jordan’s friends and asking for the search to be restarted, had 8,758 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

A gofundme page, set up by Jordan’s sister Julia Naterer, had raised $19,415 in 19 hours, at the same time.

Jordan’s parents flew to B.C. from their home in St. John’s when he was reported missing.

“This is a parent’s worst nightmare,” said Josie. “I am not leaving without my son.”

Related: ‘Please pray for our son,’ says mother of missing hiker

missing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Halloween fireworks curbed in all but two North Okanagan communities
Next story
Olympia Taverna fire deemed accidental

Just Posted

Olympia Taverna in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood was destroyed by a fire on Oct. 6. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Olympia Taverna fire deemed accidental

The Kelowna restaurant went up in flames late on Tuesday, Oct. 6

One of the chairs that was damaged in Peachland. (Brad Johnson - Facebook)
Peachland staff, ArtWalk hopeful art chairs will be back after vandalism

The ArtWalk chairs were found damaged less than a week after installation

Lumby is proceeding with Halloween fireworks for 2020, but encouraging everyone to stay in their cars or watch from home. (Dale Eurich Photography - 2019)
Halloween fireworks curbed in all but two North Okanagan communities

COVID-19 forces Lake Country, Coldstream, BX, Armstrong to cancel events

An investigation is underway after reports of individuals linked to the sex trade were spotted near the notorious Salmon River Road property that was the subject of an extensive search in 2017 (pictured) that uncovered the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer file)
Sex workers called out to area near Sagmoen farm: Vernon Mounties

Curtis Sagmoen, convicted in relation to assault of sex trade workers, is prohibited from soliciting escorts

selfie.
Morning Start: Selfies Kill More People Than Sharks

Your morning start for Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020

Working smoothly together on May 11, 2020, health minister Adrian Dix, B.C. Liberal health critic Norm Letnick, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and sign language interpreter Nigel Howard. (B.C. government video)
COVID-19 co-operation a casualty of B.C.’s pandemic election

NDP’s Horgan weaponizes senior care, B.C. Liberal Wilkinson calls for ‘wartime economy’

The official search to locate Jordan Naterer was suspended Saturday Oct. 17. Photo courtesy of VPD.
‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Family and friends continue to search for Jordan Naterer, after official efforts suspended

Salmon Arm resident Baillie Bridle turned an 80 cent spin of an online slot machine into almost $800,000. (BCL photo)
Salmon Arm woman hits online jackpot, winning close to $800,000

Winner says money may be used to purchase boat

Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students in the classroom. He was one of two fathers who filed a court application in August to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections weren’t in place. That application was dismissed last week. (Contributed photo)
B.C. dad pledges to appeal quashed call for mandatory masks, distancing in schools

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster challenged health, education ministries’ return-to-school plan

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A male deer was spotted with an arrow through its back near a Columbia Street home Oct. 19, 2020 in Penticton. (Dave Katt / Facebook)
Deer with arrow through back spotted roaming Penticton

Conservation officers are searching for the animal

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
RCMP cleared in fatal shooting of armed Lytton man in distress, police watchdog finds

IIO spoke to seven civillian witnesses and 11 police officers in coming to its decision

A 34-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound in Williams Lake Monday, Oct 19, 2020. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake man treated for gunshot wound after accidental shooting: RCMP

Police are reminding residents to ensure firearms are not loaded when handling them

Most Read