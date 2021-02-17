If Kat Peters (right) wins she will use the prize money for a downpayment on a house. She said she wants stability for her family. (Submitted)

‘I am a fighter’: Revelstoke woman striving to win tattoo competition

Two local women are in the Inked magazine cover-model contest: Kat Peters and Jennifer Bowden

Kat Peters doesn’t think of herself as a model so when the chance came to enter a competition to be featured on the cover of a prominent tattoo magazine, she entered on a whim.

“I was like, I have tattoos, I have a great personality, I am hilarious and the prize money would go to a house,” she said with a laugh.

Inked magazine hosts a contest yearly for their next cover model. The winner is chosen by the voting public. According to the competition, people can vote once daily and have options to purchase more votes with 25 per cent of the proceeds going to the MusiCares Foundation.

“I love tattoos, I love music and that Inked mag stands for everything I really love, so…” Peters said.

If she wins the $25,000 prize, she will be using the money for a down payment on a house.

“I have accomplished so many things in life and the owning a home thing, that really gets me,” she said. “That’s the one I want. I want my family to feel secure, that is the biggest thing for me.”

Peters’ parents paid for her first tattoo when she was 18 years old to stop her from drawing black and red markers all over her arms.

She has a couple of matching tattoos with her sisters — a heart on her sleeve and a tacokat, but her largest is the Valkyrie wings that cover her back.

“I think a Valkyrie is a fighter and I am a fighter. I have been through some crap in my life, I always end up standing back up,” she said.

Each wing took 6.5 hours, her maximum sitting time. She said she was feeling antsy for the last hour or so.

For Peters, tattoos are healing.

She said she meditates while she is getting them, referring to it as a stress relief.

“We are a bit of a canvas in my eyes, whether you want to be tattooed or not,” she said. “We are scarred and my scars, they are baby scars, but then I have my tattoo scars, they are my healing scars.”

This competition is a chance for Peters to come out of her shell, something that developed when she was bullied as a kid.

“All of my tattoos mean something,” she said. “For me that (first) one was like a caterpillar escaping its shell. It’s a little butterfly.”

The third round of the competition closes Feb. 18, with the top-voted participants moving to the quarter-finals. Voting in the next round will be from Feb. 19-25. If Peters wins that round, she moves on to the semi-finals, with voting Feb. 26-March 4. The finals start March 5 and end March 11.

Find more information and the link to vote at cover.inkedmag.com/2021/kat-peters

Peters is vying against Jennifer Bowden, another competitor from Revelstoke.

She likes to get dolled up but she prefers to be in Carhartts and work boots, and spends lots of time hunting. (Submitted)

Kat Peters, of Revelstoke, is competing to be the next cover girl for Inked Magazine. (Submitted)

Kat Peters, of Revelstoke, is competing to be the next cover girl for Inked Magazine. (Submitted)

