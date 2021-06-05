A power pole caught fire on Adventure Bay Road in Vernon Saturday, June 5, 2021, cutting power and closing the road temporarily. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A power pole caught fire on Adventure Bay Road in Vernon Saturday, June 5, 2021, cutting power and closing the road temporarily. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

UPDATE: More power outages in Vernon’s Adventure Bay area

Power is out in the Adventure Bay Road area after eagle’s nest reportedly sparked flames

Update: 4:50 p.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services has cleared the scene having eliminated all hot spots in the Adventure Bay Road area, where a hydro pole caught fire.

BC Hydro is reporting additional outages in the neighbouring area. Ninety customers are affected south of Tronson Road and west of Foster Road, caused by a tree down across wires just before 4 p.m.

Another 290 have been in the dark west of Goldclaim Road since 3:45 p.m. The cause of that outage is under investigation.

Crews are on site at all three outages, which total more than 430 affected customers.

…………………………

Original:

The lights are out and a road beside Okanagan Lake in Vernon is blocked off after a power pole caught fire Saturday afternoon.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) responded to the 8700 block of Adventure Bay Road, off Tronson Road south of Kin Beach, around 2:30 p.m. June 5, where a large eagle’s nest is likely to have triggered an electrical fire having fallen onto BC Hydro equipment, according to a firefighter on scene.

An area resident at the scene said he’d previously noticed the large nest.

The power outage affects 53 BC Hydro customers in the 8700-8800 block of Adventure Bay Road, which is currently closed as VFRS crews await BC Hydro’s arrival.

A thin veil of smoke could be seen down the road from the traffic control line as crews tackled grass fires smouldering in the area.

More to come.

READ MORE: Fire destroys 5 structures along Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: Canada may see more ‘zombie fires’ as climate warms and winters shorten

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

fire

Previous story
PHOTOS: More than 100 gather to form Kelowna convoy for Kamloops 215
Next story
Cherryville Days cancelled by COVID for second straight year

Just Posted

The popular Cycling Without Age program for seniors and shut-ins in Greater Vernon will likely be parked for a second straight year due to COVID-19. (Morning Star file photo)
Greater Vernon cycling program stuck in garage due to pandemic

Cycling Without Age gives seniors and shut-ins free rides in specially designed bikes; program unlikely to run in 2021

Vernon’s Buoyant Buddies dragon boat team will soon resume practices on and off the water, and the team is looking for new members. (File photo)
Vernon dragon boat team seeks new members

Buoyant Buddies, made up of breast cancer survivors, set to resume on-water practices on Swan Lake

The Polson Park windmill and fish pond in 1965. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #18686)
Vernon history in pictures

Popular attraction in Vernon’s gem of a park

Back by popular demand for the summer is Spallumcheen’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch’s Yoga With Goats program. (Contributed)
Spallumcheen yoga going to the goats

Furry four-legged creatures take part in one-hour yoga lessons with you at Historic O’Keefe Ranch this summer

Township of Spallumcheen’s Caravan Farm Theatre, now in its 43rd season, has a bold new season full of meaningful, varied content ahead. (Photo by Jamie King)
North Okanagan outdoor theatre plans vibrant, varied season

Caravan Farm Theatre in Spallumcheen to deliver meaningful content in 43rd year of operation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Widespread shock at the discovery of what’s believed to be the buried remains of 215 Indigenous children has highlighted the pervasive ignorance among many Canadians of one of the most sordid, and as yet incomplete, chapters in Canada’s national story, experts and observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Convenient ignorance:’ Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking

Some see the collective shudder at the grim find in B.C. as evidence of a tipping point towards change

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Spidermen doing the Penticton beer run in 2019. (Facebook)
Penticton Beer Run set for this month

8 beer stops, 5 eateries and 10 km of scenic Penticton on June 19

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Lightning struck this tree near a home in Oliver Saturday, June 5, 2021. (Facebook)
Lightning catches tree on fire near Oliver home

Resident thanked the fire department for quick action, saying the boom probably heard from town

People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada

Ontario logged 663 new cases on Sunday, the lowest figure seen since Oct. 18

Homicide investigators search a home reportedly belong to the husband of Trina Hunt on Saturday, June 5. Hunt’s body was found in Hope on March 29, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Homicide investigators search 2 homes in Mission, Port Moody in Trina Hunt probe

Trina Hunt’s body was found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021

Most Read