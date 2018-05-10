Sidonie, less than a year old, found its way up a Hydro pole on Okanagan Avenue in Vernon and couldn’t get back down. Not without the help of crews from BC Hydro. See more photos of Sidonie’s predicament and successful rescue below. (Photos submitted)

Hydro helps rescue Vernon kitten

Cat made its way up — but not back down, without help — a Vernon Hydro pole Wednesday

As a veterinarian, Janine Veronneau has saved many animals.

But saving her own less-than-a-year-old kitten named Sidonie was a bit out of reach for Veronneau.

The Vernon vet was in a bit of a conundrum when she called The Morning Star about her situation.

It was pouring with rain Wednesday morning and Sidonie had climbed a Hydro pole on Okanagan Avenue and gotten stuck.

Veronneau called BC Hydro, only to be told the earliest a crew could help was in three days. She then called the newspaper.

The Morning Star, along with other residents, called Hydro’s communications department, explained the situation and asked if Hydro had any ideas on how to help the woman. Communications officer Mora Scott called back and said ‘let me look into it.’

Later Wednesday afternoon, a Hydro crew showed up and safely rescued Sidonie from its power perch.

“Thanks to all the people calling BC Hydro, they made an exception and got her down today,” said Veronneau. “She’s finally home safe, so that’s a huge thank you to them.”

 

Hydro helps rescue Vernon kitten

Cat made its way up — but not back down, without help — a Vernon Hydro pole Wednesday

