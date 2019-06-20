Hwy 97 westbound lanes are closed as a result of a ‘serious injury collision’

Reports of a cyclist and vehicle collision in West Kelowna

RCMP are currently investigating the scene. (file photo)

The west bound lanes of Highway 97 have been closed as a result of a serious injury collision outside of West Kelowna.

On June 20 at 8:35 a.m., RCMP responded with emergency crews to a report of a collision on Highway 97 C, near the interchange.

Motorists in the Central Okanagan are being told to consider planning an alternate route if travelling through the area.

Police are calling on witnesses to come forward and call RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services at 250-491-5354 or the West Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300.

Updates to come.

