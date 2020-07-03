Motorists can expect to wait hours on some of the routes. B.C. government photo

Hwy 1 flooding causes massive delays on certain Arrow Lakes ferry routes

Motorists have been waiting around three hours to get on ferries

Motorists taking certain Arrow Lakes ferry routes can continue to expect significant delays on Friday (July 3).

The ferry routes saw a significant increase in traffic on June 2 after Highway 1 west of Revelstoke closed in both directions due to flooding.

Waterbridge Ferries office administrator Tom Warner said you can expect to wait at least three hours if you want to take the Needles Cable Ferry west towards Vernon. There’s currently no sailing wait heading eastbound on the ferry route (as of 9:30 a.m.).

Heading southbound from Revelstoke, you can expect to wait up to two and a half hours if you’re taking the Upper Arrow Lakes Ferry (UAFL) towards Nakusp. There’s currently no sailing wait heading northbound on the ferry route.

Crews continued to operate the M.V. Columbia, the vessel running on the UAFL route, overnight on Thursday, June 2 to deal with all the traffic. The ferry will continue to operate around the clock until Highway 1 reopens.

The traffic delays aren’t expected to go away anytime soon, especially since more motorists will be using the ferry routes heading into the weekend.

Warner said he has a couple suggestions if you need to take any of the ferries in the near future.

“Be sure to pack a lunch, lots of fuel and expect delays.”

Motorists taking any Interior ferry routes are asked to stay inside their cars to mitigate the threat of the COVID-19 crisis.

Motorists can take the Crowsnest Highway towards Cranbrook if they want to bypass the traffic altogether.

READ MORE: Waterbridge invites Arrow Lakes ferry workers’ union to talks

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Ferry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Man who rammed gate near Trudeau residence with truck faces multiple charges
Next story
A list of charge rates or Crown referrals from police oversight bodies across Canada

Just Posted

Slow season at Okanagan U-pick farms

Lake Country farm owner Bruce Duggan said the rainy weather is turning people away

$24K boost for virtual Camp Winfield amid COVID-19

Central Okanagan Foundation, Ottawa donates to bolster Easter Seals’ summer programming amid pandemic

Have a say in Vernon’s Climate Action Plan

City of Vernon launches online survey in lieu of community engagement sessions amid COVID-19

Vernon chamber supports push to expand local provincial park

A Vernon resident is petitioning the province to purchase a 234-acre property

COVID-19: Okanagan libraries to reopen for browsing

More than 80,000 items loaned out through curbside pickup program ahead of Phase 3

VIDEO: B.C. vet starts petition to ban the online sale of animals

796 signatures so far

Shuswap Lake algae bloom being monitored, not considered harmful

Dangerous toxins not found in June 30 water quality test

Not a chef: Cooking in COVID

Okanagan resident Andrew Levangie writes a new food column for Black Press Media

Okanagan man who rescued family from fire says it’s him who needed rescuing

Months after saving Linda Pakfec and her family from a burning building, Gord Portman says he’s clean

‘Mind boggling’: B.C. man $1 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49 a second time

David O’Brien hopes to use his winnings to travel and of course keep playing the lottery

Kootnekoff: B.C. Violated French Education Rights

Lawyer Susan Kootnekoff discusses British Columbia’s only French language school board

White-throated sparrows have changed their tune, B.C. study unveils

Study marks an unprecedented development scientists say has caused them to sit up and take note

Hwy 1 flooding causes massive delays on certain Arrow Lakes ferry routes

Motorists have been waiting around three hours to get on ferries

B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

The teacher won’t be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035

Most Read