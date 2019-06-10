West Kelowna City Hall—Image credit: City of West Kelowna

Huntsfield Green Becomes West Kelowna’s First FireSmart Canada Community

FireSmart homes and neighbourhoods let firefighters concentrate on fighting wildfires

Huntsfield Green, a development in West Kelowna, has become the municipality’s first community to achieve FireSmart Canada accreditation.

The provincial Strategic Wildfire Prevention Initiative (SWPI) awarded the City of West Kelowna a $10,000 grant in 2016 to support the FireSmart initiative.

READ MORE: UBCO to host sexual orientation and gender identity course

READ MORE: House fire in West Kelowna’s Sun Village

FireSmart Canada Community Recognition Program is based on citizen involvement, so within regions that are prone to forest fires, firefighters can focus where they’re most needed.

FireSmart states that communities whose residents take steps to reduce their vulnerability have a higher chance of surviving a wildfire without the intervention of the fire department.

The public is welcome to join members of West Kelowna Council, West Kelowna Fire Rescue and FireSmart Canada as they celebrate this achievement at Huntsville Green on June 14 at 10 a.m.

Michael Rodriguez
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at Michael.Rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Likely first targets of plastics ban? Styrofoam takeout boxes and straws
Next story
Police investigate Osoyoos boating accident leaving two men dead

Just Posted

Lake Country mother in semifinals of Maxim Cover Girl contest

Jessica Jewels currently sits at second place in her bracket of the semifinals

Huntsfield Green Becomes West Kelowna’s First FireSmart Canada Community

FireSmart homes and neighbourhoods let firefighters concentrate on fighting wildfires

Another Tim Hortons for Kelowna

City council approves the development of a popular franchise on Highway 97 and Leckie Road

Man arrested after allegedly attacking multiple people at Okanagan Sikh Temple

RCMP say the alleged assault isn’t believed to be religiously motivated

Ogopogo swim team sweeps the podium in Revelstoke

The first meet of the season under new head coach, Cam Feil, was a success

Police investigate Osoyoos boating accident leaving two men dead

Witnesses said they heard a crash and debris in the water

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

Likely first targets of plastics ban? Styrofoam takeout boxes and straws

The process to implement a federal ban on a product usually taking two to four years

Fans pumped for potentially championship-clinching Raptors game tonight

It’s the first time a Canadian team has had a chance at winning the NBA finals

Genocide against Indigenous women and girls ‘obvious,’ says chief commissioner

Andrew Scheer rejection that conclusion from the inquiry

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

Kiefer Sutherland asks Doug Ford to stop using grandfather Tommy Douglas’s name

‘After all, I knew Tommy Douglas and you sir, are no Tommy Douglas’

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Couples struggling to conceive are better off not smoking pot: Canadian doctor

Large studies on whether cannabis use is linked to reduced fertility are needed

Most Read