Huntsfield Green Becomes West Kelowna’s First FireSmart Canada Community

FireSmart homes and neighbourhoods let firefighters concentrate on fighting wildfires

Huntsfield Green, a development in West Kelowna, has become the municipality’s first community to achieve FireSmart Canada accreditation.

The provincial Strategic Wildfire Prevention Initiative (SWPI) awarded the City of West Kelowna a $10,000 grant in 2016 to support the FireSmart initiative.

FireSmart Canada Community Recognition Program is based on citizen involvement, so within regions that are prone to forest fires, firefighters can focus where they’re most needed.

FireSmart states that communities whose residents take steps to reduce their vulnerability have a higher chance of surviving a wildfire without the intervention of the fire department.

The public is welcome to join members of West Kelowna Council, West Kelowna Fire Rescue and FireSmart Canada as they celebrate this achievement at Huntsville Green on June 14 at 10 a.m.

Michael Rodriguez