Hundreds without power in the Central Okanagan

Residents are encouraged to monitor the ongoing conditions at bchydro.com/power-outages and outages.fortisbc.com

The Central Okanagan is experiencing multiple power outages due to the winter storm over the last few days.

In Lake Country, 18 Fortis BC customers are without power just off of Commonwealth Road. The outage occurred just before 9 a.m. this morning due to wet snow.

Hundreds of customers have also lost power in Kelowna. More than 600 customers in the East Mission have lost power, as well as seven customers on the 3100 block of Boucheriere Road in West Kelowna.

With the Central Okanagan due for 15 to 25 cm of fresh snow, residents are encouraged to monitor the ongoing conditions at bchydro.com/power-outages and outages.fortisbc.com.

READ MORE: ‘Snowpocalypse’ hits Kelowna

READ MORE: Big White receives nearly a foot of snow

@Niftymittens14

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.