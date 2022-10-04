(Photo - RCMP/Contributed)

(Photo - RCMP/Contributed)

Hundreds of grams of meth turned up in downtown Kelowna drug bust

When cut together, fentanyl and benzos believed to be immune to naloxone during overdose

A routine traffic stop led to a drug bust in downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Oct. 1.

An officer pulled over a vehicle that needed an inspection order, and when approaching the driver, drugs were in plain site in the vehicle. The driver was immediately arrested for possession of a controlled substance. The vehicle was searched under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

During the vehicle search, a black fanny pack was found with 46.5 grams of cocaine, 215 grams of methamphetamine, 27 grams of fentanyl, and 27 grams of benzodiazepine (benzos).

Upon the search of the driver, $2,330 was found on the man from Saskatchewan. The money was also seized.

With the recent spike in drug overdoses in the Okanagan lately, and the quantity of fentanyl and benzos found in the vehicle, the RCMP believe the man was planning on cutting the two drugs together. When the two are mixed together, naloxone becomes ineffective during an overdose.

“This seizure again highlights the great work being done by frontline police officers in Kelowna removing dangerous and deadly drugs from the streets,” said Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle.

Pop-up banner image