Flowers lie at centre ice as people gather for a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Sask. on April 8, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Humboldt arena memorial ring to be removed

Arena ring of tribute to Saskatchewan hockey team to be removed as summer nears

What became a symbol of grief following the Humboldt Broncos bus crash earlier this month is about to melt into memory.

The painted ring around centre ice at Humboldt’s Elgar Petersen Arena — the junior hockey team’s home — became a memorial lined with flowers and other tributes soon after the April 6 crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others.

RELATED: Humboldt Broncos GoFundMe stops at $15 million

The City of Humboldt now says on its Facebook page that starting Friday, work will begin to remove the ice for the season, although people still have until 9:00 p.m. today to drop in and pay their respects.

It says flowers, banners, flags and posters that have flowed in from around the world to show support for the team will be put on display on the arena glass.

No events or ceremonies are planned in advance of the ice removal, but people are welcome to visit the building during regular hours over the next few days.

Plans are also in the offing for a permanent memorial.

RELATED: A look at the victims of the Humboldt team bus crash

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game in Nipawin, Sask., when a collision between the team’s bus and a tractor-trailer unit occurred.

The crash is still being investigated. RCMP have only said the truck was in the intersection when the accident happened.

Five players remained in hospital in Saskatoon on Wednesday, while eight others have been released or transferred to other care centres. (CKOM, The Canadian Press)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
14 galaxies set to collide and form colossal cluster
Next story
Blood donations saved Kelowna boy’s life

Just Posted

Fraser Institute school evaluation report criticized

Central Okanagan School District says school assessment test results flawed

Teaching children how to feel empathy for others

Roots of Empathy program mission gains foothold in Central Okanagan schools

False-alarm for invasive mussels found on boat at Osoyoos border

The mussels were already dead

Cleanup scheduled for massive dump site near Peachland

The Okanagan Forestry Task Force is cleaning up an illegal dump site near

Traffic being redirected due to grass fire on Drought Hill

Crews responded to a grass fire on Highway 97 and 97C

TSB findings on plane crash that killed former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice today

The TSB will announce its findings and the Capital News will follow.

Former child advocate to head UBC centre on residential schools

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond to lead university’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre

Toronto sports fans come together in wake of van attack

Police probe Toronto van attack as details emerge

Prince William to be Harry’s best man

Prince William will be Prince Harry’s best man at May wedding

Humboldt arena memorial ring to be removed

Arena ring of tribute to Saskatchewan hockey team to be removed as summer nears

14 galaxies set to collide and form colossal cluster

Astronomers say this could be the largest structures in the universe

Former Social Credit MLA dies at 88

Lyall Hanson was mayor of Vernon in 1981 and moved to provincial politics from 1986-96

Ailing health care biggest hurdle for Okanagan jail

PART SIX: Inmates reportedly wait weeks for broken bones to be seen, challenges with maintaining medical staff

Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.

Ralph Whitfield Morris, 83, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder

Most Read