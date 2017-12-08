Human foot with part of leg found on Vancouver Island beach

Sooke RCMP responded to the call at about 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7

Sooke RCMP responded to a call yesterday from a man who found a human foot with part of a leg attached at the beach.

The call came at about 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 along the Jordan River. The man was out walking his dogs when he came across the disembodied foot, which still had a shoe on it.

The body part was seized and the area was searched by police. The investigation has now been turned over to the B.C. Coroners Service.

Sooke RCMP were unable to provide any further details or comments on the case.

For updates, visit www.sookenewsmirror.com.

Previous story
‘Aging out of crime:’ Convicted killer Kelly Ellard to return to society
Next story
Fog cancels flights from Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Lake Country gymnasts earn gold

Four gymnasts earned medals in the Cobweb Invitational for Okanagan Gymnastics

District of Coldstream will not move forward with Coldstream Creek Rd. development

The residents have spoken

Docksteader donates to rail trail

Paul Docksteader Foundation donates $25,000 to Okanagan Rail Trail

UPDATED: Kelowna school loses funding from ministry

The Kelowna Waldorf School did not comply with B.C. curriculum requirements

Kelowna girlfriend of notorious B.C. gang member dies

Madison Fine overdoses on the same day as Jamie Bacon has murder charges stayed

SAR score new machine

Vernon Search and Rescue win Kioti Tractor contest

Suspected drug dealer arrested for selling beside B.C. daycare

Cocaine, crystal meth, fentanyl-laced heroin seized, plus cash

VIDEO: NHL agrees to consider Seattle for new NHL team

But NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says that work still needs to be done

Fentanyl seized in B.C. bust ‘enough to kill 125,000 people:’ police

Suspected dealers took BC ferry to Island; arrest made after weeks of investigation

Canadian media grapple with requests to ‘unpublish’ articles

Story subjects worry that past stories could affect job prospects

Kelowna semi-finalists named for Small Business awards

Several companies have been nominated in the semi-finals

Lawyer takes aim at City of Penticton’s ‘war on the homeless’

Defence lawyer Paul Varga is on the offensive against city hall for taking Paul Braun to court

Ex-national ski coach Bertrand Charest gets 12-year prison sentence

Coach was found guilty of 37 of the 57 sex-related charges he was facing

Canucks acquire forward Nic Dowd from LA Kings

Vancouver team traded away defenceman Jordan Subban

Most Read