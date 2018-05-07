Another human foot washes up off Vancouver Island

Gabriola RCMP are working with the B.C. Coroners Service after a human foot was found on Gabriola Island near Nanaimo.

According to the RCMP, the remains were found just after noon Sunday while a man was walking on the beach near South Road and came upon what appeared to be a human foot inside a hiking boot that was lodged in a logjam.

The Nanaimo RCMP Forensic Identification Service and the coroners service attended the location later the same day. No further remains were located and the Gabriola RCMP will continue assisting the B.C. Coroners Service with its investigation to try to determine the identity of the remains.

In December, Sooke RCMP were called after a foot with part of a leg attached was found near at the Jordan River. B.C. Coroners Service was later able to identify the body part as having belonged to a 79-year-old Washington State man who had gone missing two and a half months earlier.

Between 2007-2008, seven feet washed up on B.C. shores.

“It is unusual, it is something we’ve never really had before and people find it interesting,” Const. Annie Linteau, RCMP E Division spokeswoman, told the News Bulletin at the time. “We’ve mostly received speculations, obviously surprise, lots of theories,” she said.



photos@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter