B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming. (Black Press Media file)

‘Human error’ caused mistakes in 32,000 B.C. Grade 12’s transcripts: education minister

Fleming said that ‘grades will be communicated directly to post-secondary institutions’

Human error was behind the mistake that caused 32,000 students Grade 12 students to receive incorrect transcripts this week, according to a statement from B.C.’s education minister.

Minister Rob Fleming said the error happened “when data was being manually transferred between systems.”

The mistake, made public late Tuesday, sent B.C. students and parents into a panic. Many post-secondary institutions require final transcripts for high school students to be submitted in early August, and some require official printed copies, not emails or photocopies, to confirm enrolment.

READ MORE: B.C. Grade 12s issued incorrect marks, final exam results in ‘tabulation anomaly’

The B.C. government said that as of Wednesday, the transcripts found online will be the correct ones.

Some parents, like Langley mom Jane Illot, were concerned that late transcripts might hamper her son Callum’s ability to confirm his enrolment with the Royal Military College.

“He’s waiting to show the Royal Military College that yes, he has passed Grade 12, he has passed these exams. They don’t have these exams in Ontario,” Illot said.

“I can’t really see that they’re going to be incredibly patient getting his transcript.”

READ MORE: B.C.-wide Grade 12 test error could dash Langley teen’s military dreams, mom worries

Some post-secondary institutions, like the University of Alberta, have confirmed they will allow extra time to hand in B.C. students’ transcripts.

Fleming said that “grades will be communicated directly to post-secondary institutions.”

In his statement, the education minister said he knew “this has caused anxiety for students and their families, and I want to assure them that this will not have an impact on admission to colleges and universities.”

The issue with final grades was discovered Monday after schools contacted the education ministry asking about marks that seemed off.

The mistake affected five provincial exams taken by 32,000 students between June 22 and June 23 including Communications 12, English First Peoples 12, English 12 and French Language Arts 12.

When contacted for a comment, the BC Teachers’ Federation said they had not been briefed on the issue by the ministry.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna winery celebrates Harry Potter’s b-day with puppy races

Just Posted

Roundabout work may slow Kelowna traffic

Irrigation and landscaping work at Lakeshore traffic circle to be completed by mid-August

RDCO hosts its Annual North Westside Fire BBQ Fundraiser

North Westside Firefighters Society purchased over $100K in rescue equipment from past fundraisers

Freedom Mobile throws hat into Kelowna’s cellphone provider ring

More competition means better prices for Canadians, MP says

Kelowna police search for man with gun

According to eye witnesses, there was an altercation between a man and woman

No one injured after two vehicle collision on Richter Street

Traffic is moving slowly, tow truck is en route

Kelowna winery celebrates Harry Potter’s b-day with puppy races

Dog owners and their pets were invited to the House of Rose Winery for a glass of wine and dog races

Man wanted for alleged assault believed to be in the South Okanagan

RCMP says do not approach the man if found

Watchdog investigates video of Vancouver cop firing beanbag rounds at man on sidewalk

The investigation will be overseen by the OPCC but carried out by an outside police force

July 31 is National Avocado Day

Spreadable super food celebrated with its own day

‘Human error’ caused mistakes in 32,000 B.C. Grade 12’s transcripts: education minister

Fleming said that ‘grades will be communicated directly to post-secondary institutions’

Police probe ‘suspicious vehicle’ thought to be linked to B.C. fugitives in northern Ontario

Caller thought males could be Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Chill out with Dairy Queen to support BC Children’s Hospital on Aug. 8

Annual event set for Thursday, Aug. 8 across province

B.C. Conservation Service defends three arrests as officers shoot problem bears

Three people charged under BC Wildlife Act in Coquitlam

College orders ‘significant’ review of chiropractic treatment in B.C. for kids under 10

The college originally began reviewing the risks of spinal manipulative therapy for kids in April

Most Read