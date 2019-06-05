BC Wildfire Service reports a wildfire near Sorrento in the South Shuswap is under control. (Google maps)

Human-caused South Shuswap wildfire under control

BC Wildfire Service now checking for hotspots on Squilax Mountain near Sorrento

The BC Wildfire Service reported a wildfire near Sorrento was under control as of Wednesday morning, June 5.

Thought to be human-caused, the fire reached 0.1 hectares on Squilax Mountain, approximately 5.5 kilometres southwest of Sorrento.

Four BC Wildfire Service crew members responded to the fire the night of Tuesday, June 4. On Wednesday they were checking for remaining hotspots.

In a tweet, the wildfire service thanked the public for reporting the fire and asks everyone to keep a sharp eye out for other fires. Anything believed to be a wildfire can be reported at 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 if calling from a cellphone.

Read more: Salmon Arm man protests daily fines for parking by own residence

Read more: Karate life changing for Shuswap family

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tolko extends downtime at Okanagan, Cariboo plants
Next story
Oil tanker ban off B.C. will divide country, Senate committee says

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Food Bank looking for new executive director

In a surprise move, Lenetta Parry leaves the region’s largest food bank

Kelowna man on trial for murder denies tossing hammer was throwing away evidence

Trial of Steven Randy Pirko continued June 5 in B.C. Supreme Court

‘It’s unfortunate… not surprising,’ South Pandosy neighbourhood chairman says

Neighbours disappointed with Kelowna councillors OK to West Ave. project

Okanagan College alumnus tastes victory at Vancouver Chocolate Challenge

An Okanagan College alumnus is taking home a sweet prize.

Three men are safe after a kayak flips

COSAR team responded to incident near Peachland

Wildfire grows to 40 hectares North of Kamloops

The blaze has closed Highway 1 near Savona

B.C. doctor faces second suspension in relation to chaperones during physical exams

Dr. Daniel Archie Buie prohibited from practising medicine for two months

Aging totem pole comes down at ceremony outside Royal B.C. Museum

Second totem removed because of internal damage suffered through exposure to the elements

Okanagan power line that electrocuted owls fixed after public outcry

Dangerous wires a result of legacy equipment, says Fortis

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

Salmon Arm mother upset after angry movie mob vents on 15-year-old daughter

Theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, shocked by behaviour of moviegoers

Okanagan drug store window damaged after car crash

Medical distress may have caused driver to go over curb and into front window of Shoppers Drug Mart

Okanagan poker ride held in memory of young father

Second annual Cam Bryson Memorial Poker Ride goes June 22 in Vernon

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

Most Read