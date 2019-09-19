Human case of West Nile virus reported in Okanagan

B.C. Centre for Disease Control confirmed case reported in August

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control confirmed a person tested positive for the West Nile Virus last month in the Okanagan.

It’s the first human-case reported in the Okanagan this year.

The provincial agency said they could not provide the exact location of the report, but received notice of the travel-related case on Aug 21.

READ MORE: Horse tests positive for West Nile Virus in Princeton, B.C.

A horse was also diagnosed with the virus in the Okanagan in August and according to the provincial agency it was also a travel-related case.

Since 2017, two other human cases were also confirmed in B.C. Three birds were also diagnosed with West Nile over the past year in the province.

Despite the new reports, the agency emphasized that the virus can’t be spread through person-to-person contact.

