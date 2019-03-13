photo: contributed

How does West Kelowna feel about meridians?

After a car crashed into a meridian last week, residents expressed their distaste

A crash that closed Boucherie Road in West Kelowna last week triggered residents to share their fury about the road on social media.

A car crashed into a tree on the meridian at the Boucherie Road and Proserpine Road intersection.

“Well they’ve turned it into an obstacle course,” said Candis Kruger in a Facebook comment.

“I do agree the new Boucherie Road is a nightmare to commute on now, especially with slippery roads. A complete fail in my opinion, however I have a hard time figuring out how this could have happened,” said Geoff Marshall in a comment.

Others wrote wondering if the driver was paying attention.

The City of West Kelowna said that the road design was created by a transportation engineer and a third party consultant. It was then approved by the Transportation Association of Canada.

“We have had various feedback from the public about the medians in general. It was not a very popular choice for that roadway, so when we did the next phase of the Boucherie Road Wine Trail, the previous council directed us to not include any medians,” said Rob Hillis, engineering manager for the City of West Kelowna.

Phase II of the wine trail was completed in Dec. 7. The upgrade, that began in April includes cycle paths and sidewalks so residents and visitors can tour the wineries vehicle-free.

