Housing provided for women and children fleeing violence in Penticton

Announcement on Friday is part of a provincewide initiative to construct additional housing.

FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT Representatives of the City of Penticton, the province, the South Okanagan Women in Need Society and the Penticton Indian Band were present during an announcement of additional housing for women and children feeling violence. From left are Penticton mayor John Vassilaki, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson, SOWINS board members Rod Fru and Maimie DeSilva, SOWINS executive director Debbie Scarborough and Penticton Indian Band elder Elaine Kruger. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

The provincial government is funding more safe spaces for women and children leaving violence.

The announcement was made in Penticton on Friday afternoon.

“Everyone has a right to feel safe in their home. Everyone,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Women and children need to know there are safe places, compassionate care and hope when they make the decision to leave an abusive situation.”

Robinson added that there has been chronic underfunding for women and children for the past two decades.

The project, funded through the Building B.C. Women’s Transition Fund, will provide units for up to 36 women and children leaving violence.

There are 12 housing units opening in Penticton. Seven of these are already filled.

The province is investing $734 million over 10 years to build 1,500 transition housing, second-stage housing and long-term housing spaces for women and children fleeing violence.

The first round of funding will have more than 300 new homes building through 13 projects around the province.

“All efforts to assist and improve the lives of those in need are a welcome addition to the available housing supports in Penticton,” Mayor John Vassilaki said.

Debbie Scarborough, executive director of the South Okanagan Women In Need Society, said the organization will now be able to offer permanent, safe, affordable housing to women and children.

More than 20,000 new homes are completed or being built as a result of provincial investments, including more than 2,600 new supportive homes for people experiencing homelessness.

