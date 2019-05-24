FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT Representatives of the City of Penticton, the province, the South Okanagan Women in Need Society and the Penticton Indian Band were present during an announcement of additional housing for women and children feeling violence. From left are Penticton mayor John Vassilaki, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson, SOWINS board members Rod Fru and Maimie DeSilva, SOWINS executive director Debbie Scarborough and Penticton Indian Band elder Elaine Kruger. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Housing provided for women and children fleeing violence in Penticton

Announcement on Friday is part of a provincewide initiative to construct additional housing.

The provincial government is funding more safe spaces for women and children leaving violence.

The announcement was made in Penticton on Friday afternoon.

“Everyone has a right to feel safe in their home. Everyone,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Women and children need to know there are safe places, compassionate care and hope when they make the decision to leave an abusive situation.”

READ ALSO: Community businesses step up for SOWINS Transition House

READ ALSO: New homes in Penticton for women and children leaving violence

Robinson added that there has been chronic underfunding for women and children for the past two decades.

The project, funded through the Building B.C. Women’s Transition Fund, will provide units for up to 36 women and children leaving violence.

There are 12 housing units opening in Penticton. Seven of these are already filled.

The province is investing $734 million over 10 years to build 1,500 transition housing, second-stage housing and long-term housing spaces for women and children fleeing violence.

The first round of funding will have more than 300 new homes building through 13 projects around the province.

“All efforts to assist and improve the lives of those in need are a welcome addition to the available housing supports in Penticton,” Mayor John Vassilaki said.

Debbie Scarborough, executive director of the South Okanagan Women In Need Society, said the organization will now be able to offer permanent, safe, affordable housing to women and children.

More than 20,000 new homes are completed or being built as a result of provincial investments, including more than 2,600 new supportive homes for people experiencing homelessness.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man, 30, arrested for driving his parents’ cars while impaired twice in one day
Next story
Friend of accused Kelowna murderer takes the stand

Just Posted

Lake Country still investigating cause for water main break

Over 2,500 residences and businesses in Lake Country and Kelowna remain under boil water notice

Kelowna RCMP raid home on Lawson Avenue

RCMP, Emergency Response Team execute search warrant, one man arrested

Friend of accused Kelowna murderer takes the stand

Elrich Dyck’s testimony continued Friday with details from the night Chris Ausman was killed

Developer breaks ground on downtown Kelowna rental housing project

Apartments at 726 Clement Ave. are projected to cost $1,300 per month or $1,780 per month

Registration open for motionball Kelowna

The 8th annual Special Olympics fundraiser will take place in Kelowna on Sept. 21

B.C.’s fight to regulate bitumen through pipelines to go to Canada’s top court

BC Appeal Court judges found B.C. cannot restrict bitumen flow along Trans Mountain pipeline

Sit-in on Saturday will protest move to curb loitering in Penticton’s downtown

Nanaimo Square Sit-In is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Housing provided for women and children fleeing violence in Penticton

Announcement on Friday is part of a provincewide initiative to construct additional housing.

People’s Party of Canada leader talks B.C. trade to Penticton supporters

Maxime Bernier, head of the new federal political party, spoke at Time Winery on Friday

Princeton RCMP recover stolen homework and save the grade

It’s a slightly better excuse than “the dog ate my homework.” Earlier… Continue reading

New Summerland distillery has received recognition

Alchemist Distiller won audience choice award at recent competition

Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Scheeraccused the Liberal government of spending $79.5 billion of previously unbudgeted funds

Vancouver woman sexually assaulted after man follows her home; suspect at large

Police are looking for an Asian man in his 40s after the incident on Vancouver’s east side.

B.C. man, 30, arrested for driving his parents’ cars while impaired twice in one day

The Vancouver-area man was arrested after officers caught him driving impaired twice in one day

Most Read