Housing development on Kelowna’s Knox Mt. nixed for now

Staff said it was their understanding that Meridian Developments was going to “re-do the project”

Conceptual rendering of 227-unit project planned for Boynton Place on Knox Mt. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

A major housing development planned for Knox Mountain is apparently on hold.

City council was set to hear from residents living near the proposed project on Boynton Place at a public hearing Tuesday (July 12), however the developer pulled its development permit before the meeting.

Staff said it was their understanding that Meridian Developments was going to “re-do the project.” Staff also told council there were approximately 60 letters of opposition to the 227-unit development.

It’s unclear what changes are going to be made to the project and when it might be back before council for consideration. Mayor Colin Basran excused himself from discussion on the project.

“I am declaring a conflict of interest on this particular file,” said Basran. “As I own and live in a home directly next door.”

The property is one of the last large parcels to be developed in the area between Clifton Road and Knox Mountain Park on the former Marshall orchard lands. Development planning staff have recommended support for the project.

Read More: Kelowna council considers shorter buildings for parts of downtown

Read More: New industrial complex near Kelowna International Airport moving forward

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaConstructionDevelopersdevelopmentRezoning