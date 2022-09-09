Housing development in Glenmore going to Kelowna council

A long empty lot in Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood could soon see development.

An application goes before council Sept. 20 for a six-storey, multiple dwelling housing project containing 37 units at 305 Drysdale Boulevard.

The development, which has been named Glenmore Ridge, includes 30 one-bedroom units, and seven two-bedroom units. All units have balconies, as well as access to a common rooftop deck. Three of the units will have private rooftop decks. There is an amenity room and an adjacent outdoor amenity area for residents as well.

According to city documents, the lot was created as part of a subdivision in 2014 that saw the extension of Drysdale Boulevard in 2016.

Staff is recommending that council approve development variance permits for the project.

City CouncilDevelopersdevelopmentKelowna